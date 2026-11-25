All teams are in action during thanksgiving week, giving Fantasy managers plenty of defenses to pick from to fill their D/ST spot.

Prioritizing these defenses could make the difference between a win and a loss for Fantasy managers this week.

Washington Commanders D/ST

The lowest-rostered D/ST on this slate, the Commanders are coming off an impressive display against the high-powered Cincinnati Bengals offense. The display only resulted in 4.0 Fantasy points last week, but build momentum for a much better matchup this week for the Commanders.

The Commanders will go from facing one of the league's best offenses to one of the worst against the Arizona Cardinals. Whether Carson Beck suits up this week or not, the Cardinals offense have been stuck in the mud as of late. The Cardinals have scored one touchdown in their last three games and face an uphill battle against a Commanders defense that limited Burrow and CO. to 20 points.

Fantasy managers should grab the Commanders D/ST during their recent hot streak that could reach its apex againt the Cardinals.

The Commanders' defense ranked T-22nd in the league on 3rd/4th and short this season coming into this game (62.5% conversion rate allowed).



They stopped Cincinnati on both attempts in that context in the first quarter (0-for-2). pic.twitter.com/6LpRtoDxnU — SūmerSports (@SumerSports) November 24, 2026

New York Jets D/ST

The Jets D/ST find themselves in another favorable situation after a 6.0 Fantasy points display against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Jets D/ST will face another bottom-of-the-barrell offense this week against a divisional foe.

The Jets will travel to the Sunshine State to face divisional rival, the Miami Dolphins, who haven't found any consistency on offense this season. The Dolphins are dead last in ppg with a 15.7 average and it hasn't gotten much better with a backup quarterback Kyle McCord under center.

With McCord as starting QB, the Dolphins scored two touchdowns in their last two games. The Dolphins are young at skill positions and don't offer too much of a threat at this point of their career. The Jets offer a safe play once again this week against one of the worst statistical offenses in the NFL

2 sacks today, 9.5 this season for David Bailey 😤



NYJvsLAC on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/CPQkr1Mrc3 — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026

New York Giants D/ST

The Giants are coming off an impressive display and their best win of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday. Their defense was paramount in their win over their Jags as they compiled two interceptions and three sacks, leading to a 8.0 Fantasy points performance. The Giants D/ST look to carry their momentum into this week's contest against another AFC South opponent.

This week's matchup for the Giants will be against a less explosive offense, who are running out of ideas. The Giants travel to the Hoosier State to face the Indianapolis Colts, who will turn to Anthony Richardson as their starting QB.

Richardson may provide a spark alongside Jonathan Taylor, but the lack of talent will limit the Colts offense. The Giants will face Laquon Treadwell as the Colts WR 1, showing how different the Colts wide receiver room looks compared to the start of the season. The NFC East leaders should be able to build off of their marquee win last week and provide another strong Fantasy output on defense.

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