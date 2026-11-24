Fantasy managers need to set their lineup early this week with the Green Bay Packers-Los Angeles Rams game kicking off week 12 on Wednesday.

The quick deadline may put Fantasy managers into a panic, but picking any of these kickers can have any Fantasy manager feeling easy about the kicker battle.

Wil Lutz, Denver Broncos K

It's not common to see Lutz on a must-start list in a game outside of Denver, but this week's matchup is too good to pass up. The Broncos kicker faces the Pittsburgh Steelers, who struggled against opposing kickers this season.

The Steelers offer the most favorable Fantasy matchup for kickers as their 11.7 FPPG allowed is the most in the league.

Their is some rain in the forecast for this AFC matchup, which could be a draw back for some Fantasy managers. The total is also one of the lowest in week 12, which limits game flow for Lutz.

Despite these drawbacks, Lutz' matchup against the Steelers is too good to pass up. Lutz present a high-Fantasy floor with the possibility of a ceiling game this week against the Steelers.

BRONCOS WIN IT IN OVERTIME pic.twitter.com/wDBCmTltgY — NFL (@NFL) October 16, 2026

Dominic Zvada, New York Giants

Zvada produced two top-five weekly positional finishes the past three weeks. The rookie kicker looks to add another top-five positional finish against a favorable Fantasy matchup.

Zvada and the Giants head to Horseshoe State to face the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts have allowed Fantasy points in bunches to opposing kickers this season as their 10.5 FPPG average is the fourth-most in the NFL.

Not only will Zvada have one of the easier Fantasy matchups for a kicker this week, the rookie kicker will also experience an ideal kicking environment. Zvada will enjoy a closed-roof stadium at Lucas Oil Stadium, which is a much friendlier kicking environment than Metlife Stadium.

The mix of the favorable matchup and roofed stadium gives Zvada the opportunity finish in the top-five weekly positional rankings once again.

DOMINIC ZVADA FROM THE RIGHT HASH AGAIN! 54-YARDER THIS TIME pic.twitter.com/feQ99R86Jx — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) November 22, 2026

Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals

McPherson is coming off an near game-winning 56-yard field goal make agains the Washington Commanders and looks to carry the momentum into this week's matchup against a leaky defense.

What makes McPherson a safe Fantasy option is his ability to rack up Fantasy points via field goals or extra points. Being a part of the Bengals offense gives McPherson multiple avenues to stack Fantasy points.

Looking ahead to week 12, McPherson is slated for a matchup where the Bengals kicker can produce another strong Fantasy performance. McPherson and the Bengals host the New Orleans Saints, who allow tied for fifth-most 10.2 FPPG to opposing kickers.

The Bengals should have no problem marching the ball against the Saints, who allow 355.8 yards per game, fifth-most in the league. The Bengals offense will set up McPherson for multiple field goal attempts and extra points attempts against a suspect Saints defense. McPherson offers a safe floor for Fantasy managers this week as the Bengals kicker will have multiple outlets to stack Fantasy points.

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