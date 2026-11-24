Finding a dependable kicker in Week 12 can swing a tight fantasy football matchup just as easily as a late-game touchdown. And as we dig into the waiver wire this week, there are a few sneaky options who are still available for fantasy football managers looking to stream at their kicker spot. By pairing recent scoring momentum and season-long accuracy with favorable indoor setups and good weather, we can turn a risky streaming spot into a potential week-winner.

We've already tackled D/ST waiver wire adds for this week, so let's take a look at the top-five kicker waiver wire options to target for Week 12.

Top 5 Week 12 Kicker Waiver Wire Targets

Nov 1, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets kicker Jason Sanders (19) kicks. afield goal against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

K Jason Sanders, New York Jets

Jason Sanders sits among the top four fantasy kickers on the season, riding a hot streak of four straight games with double-digit fantasy points. Heading down to Miami for Week 12, he gets good weather conditions to try to keep his momentum rolling against a bad Miami Dolphins defense. With a proven floor and consistent volume, Sanders belongs near the top of the streaming list for Week 12.

K Drew Stephens, Arizona Cardinals

Drew Stephens enters Week 12 on a major high after a monster outing capped by a game-winner against the Cincinnati Bengals, giving him instant upside for managers chasing a streaming option this week. Playing inside the controlled climate of Arizona removes wind and cold-weather variables from the equation. If he's still available on the waiver wire, he's an intriguing ceiling play against the Cardinals this week.

K Chase McLaughlin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chase McLaughlin is coming off one of his quietest games of the year, yet he remains a top-10 fantasy kicker overall on the season. Returning home to face the Carolina Panthers in Week 12 gives him a strong bounce-back spot in a safe weather environment. Don't let one rough outing push you off a high-end kicker who has delivered all season, and head back to the streaming well with McLaughlin.

K Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers

Cameron Dicker has averaged double-digit fantasy points across his last four games, proving how reliable his week-to-week output has become after a slow start to the year. Playing indoors at home this week keeps conditions predictable and lets him lean on his accuracy against a surprisingly weak New England Patriots defense. Between his recent surge and plus matchup, Dicker is a rock-solid Week 12 waiver wire target and streaming option.

K Matt Gay, Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Gay profiles more as a high-floor option than a boom-or-bust ceiling play, but his consistency has kept him inside the top 10 kickers this season. If you just need safe points without sweating missed kicks or volatile scripts, Gay checks that box. The one caveatis that he'll be on the road against the Cleveland Browns in what could be rough condition, so we'll keep him at the bottom of our target list and consider him a steady fallback option for Week 12.

Don't forget to check out the Week 12 D/ST Waiver Wire Targets!