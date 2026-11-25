The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills will cap off the Thanksgiving slate in a battle between two AFC heavyweights with plenty of Fantasy playmakers of both teams.

Before hitting a food coma, Fantasy managers should take these players involved in the AFC showdown out of their starting lineups.

Travis Kelce: Sit

Kelce is coming off a two touchdown performance that landed the All-Pro tight end as TE 1 last week, but this week presents itself as a much toucher Fantasy matchup.

The Bills allow the least amount of points to tight ends among all skills positions. The AFC East leaders allow the 22nd-most FPPG with a 8.9 average. The Bills have been successful in limiting tight ends this season compared to running backs or wide receivers as the AFC East outfit are in the top-14 in FPPG to opposing running backs and wide receivers.

Kelce is an an anomaly at tight end as seen through his career, but the matchup against the Bills presents itself as a game where Emmett Johnson, Rashee Rice or Josh Downs can make more of an impact, which would take touches away from the future hall-of-fame tight end.

SELL HIGH: Travis Kelce (TE, KC)



TE1 on the week. 25.4 PPR, 2 TDs on 7 targets.



The week before: 31% of snaps on the bad ankle, 2 targets. He had 2 receiving TDs in his first 9 games.



At BUF Thursday. Move him before then.



ESPN: 94.3%

Sell. (2/7)pic.twitter.com/XQdsm3k9uz — Nick (@NickCastillo) November 24, 2026

Khalil Shakir: Sit

The Chiefs are one of the best teams in limiting opposing wide receivers as the AFC West outfit allow 19.4 FPPG, the second-fewest in the NFL. Shakir will have an uphill battle to produce Fantasy points this week and would be better off on the bench this week.

Shakir experienced a dip in production this season as DJ Moore usurped the WR 1 role on the Bills. The Bills wide receiver is experiencing his worst Fantasy season in years as his 9.9 PPR average is Shakir's worst since the 2023 season.

Josh Allen to DJ Moore!



MIAvsBUF on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/F8BQ5WE1js — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026

Shakir's reduced role and the Chiefs locking down opposing wide receiver makes it hard to trust the Bills receiver this week, leaving Fantasy managers with keeping Shakir on the bench this week.

Xavier Worthy: Sit

In a make or break season for Worthy, the Chiefs receiver failed to make a real leap and become a trusted weapon in the Chiefs offense. Worthy had the opportunity to break out with Rice missing two games. Even with the opportunity to shine as the Chiefs WR 1 for a couple of games, Worthy was unable to make an impact.

Worthy's role on the Chiefs got even worst the past two weeks after the acquistion of Downs at the trade deadline. Worthy saw seven targets in the two games with Downs as a Chief and finished with 38 receiving yards on 2 receptions.

The only bright spot regarding Worthy is his snap count as he still leads the Chiefs wide receivers in snap share. As Downs continues to familiarize himself in Andy Reid's offense, the newest Chief will see an uptick in snaps, which will cut into Worthy's lone bright spot.

Not only can Fantasy managers sit Worthy this week, they could go the extra mile and drop Worthy for a contributer as the Chiefs wide reciver's role is largely diminished for the rest of the season.

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