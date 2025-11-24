Jahmyr Gibbs Erupts, Baker Mayfield Suffers Injury, Plus More Week 12 NFL Storylines
Our 12th football Sunday is now behind us, and all we have left is Monday Night Football before we head into the always exciting Thanksgiving week. That means games all week and no bye weeks. However, before we get to that, we have to take a look back at the week that was. This is the fantasy football Week 12 week in review.
Chicago Bears @ Pittsburgh Steelers
- Even with Jaylen Warren back and handling 18 carries, Kenneth Gainwell had another big game, rushing for 92 yards on 10 carries, and catching all six of his targets for 30 yards.
- Kyle Monangai saw 12 carries, which he took for 48 yards and a touchdown, while D'Andre Swift carried the ball just eight times for 15 yards and a fumble.
New England Patriots @ Cincinnati Bengals
- Despite Rhamondre Stevenson returning to action, rookie TreVeyon Henderson out-carried him 18 to 6.
- Tee Higgins exited this game with a concussion and will have a tough time getting cleared by Thursday Night Football.
New York Giants @ Detroit Lions
- Wan'Dale Robinson had a huge game, serving as Jameis Winston's WR1, catching nine of 14 targets for 156 yards and a TD.
- Jahmyr Gibbs had an all-time great week, rushing for 219 yards and two TDs, and catching 11 passes for 45 yards and another TD.
Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers
- JJ McCarthy continued to struggle mightily, throwing for just 87 yards, no TDs, and two interceptions.
- Emanuel Wilson had a huge game in this one, rushing for 107 yards and two TDs.
Seattle Seahawks @ Tennessee Titans
- Kenneth Walker III looked like the clear RB1 in Seattle, rushing for 71 yards on 11 carries and catching three of four targets for 30 yards.
- Cam Ward looked better in this game, throwing for 256 yards and a TD, and rushing for 37 yards and another TD.
Indianapolis Colts @ Kansas City Chiefs
- Jonathan Taylor came back down to earth this week. He rushed for just 56 yards and tacked on eight receiving yards with no TDs in this game.
- Rashee Rice saw 12 targets in this game, catching eight of them for 141 yards.
New York Jets @ Baltimore Ravens
- John Metchie III looks to be the top fantasy option at wide receiver for the Jets. He caught six of seven targets for 65 yards and a TD.
- Lamar Jackson continues not to look right since returning from injury. He threw for 153 yards and no TDs, and rushed for just 11 yards on seven carries.
Cleveland Browns @ Las Vegas Raiders
- Shedeur Sanders won his first NFL start, throwing for 209 yards, a TD, and an INT.
- Tyler Lockett again leads the Raiders in receiving, catching four passes for 62 yards.
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Arizona Cardinals
- Brenton Strange returned to action and led the Jags with five receptions for 93 yards.
- Michael Wilson did it again, catching 10 passes for 118 yards.
Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys
- Saquon Barkley only managed to rush for 22 yards on 10 carries against this new-look Cowboys' defense.
- George Pickens had a great game, catching all nine of his targets for 146 yards and a TD.
Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints
- Darnell Mooney was able to put a solid game together with Kirk Cousins under center, catching three passes for 74 yards and a TD.
- Alvin Kamara exited this game with a knee injury and could miss time.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Los Angeles Rams
- Baker Mayfield exited this game with a shoulder injury, and Teddy Bridgewater took over.
- Davante Adams caught two more TDs in this game to go along with his five receptions for 62 yards.