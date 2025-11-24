Fantasy Sports

Jahmyr Gibbs Erupts, Baker Mayfield Suffers Injury, Plus More Week 12 NFL Storylines

Week 12 delivered fireworks across the NFL as Jahmyr Gibbs exploded for a monster performance, Baker Mayfield exited with an injury, and a full slate of dramatic fantasy football storylines reshaped leagues heading into Thanksgiving week.

Mark Morales-Smith

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) looks on during warmup ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday, November 16, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Our 12th football Sunday is now behind us, and all we have left is Monday Night Football before we head into the always exciting Thanksgiving week. That means games all week and no bye weeks. However, before we get to that, we have to take a look back at the week that was. This is the fantasy football Week 12 week in review. 

Chicago Bears @ Pittsburgh Steelers

- Even with Jaylen Warren back and handling 18 carries, Kenneth Gainwell had another big game, rushing for 92 yards on 10 carries, and catching all six of his targets for 30 yards.

- Kyle Monangai saw 12 carries, which he took for 48 yards and a touchdown, while D'Andre Swift carried the ball just eight times for 15 yards and a fumble. 

New England Patriots @ Cincinnati Bengals

- Despite Rhamondre Stevenson returning to action, rookie TreVeyon Henderson out-carried him 18 to 6. 

- Tee Higgins exited this game with a concussion and will have a tough time getting cleared by Thursday Night Football.  

Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins Suffered A Concussion In Week 12
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

New York Giants @ Detroit Lions

- Wan'Dale Robinson had a huge game, serving as Jameis Winston's WR1, catching nine of 14 targets for 156 yards and a TD. 

- Jahmyr Gibbs had an all-time great week, rushing for 219 yards and two TDs, and catching 11 passes for 45 yards and another TD. 

Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers

- JJ McCarthy continued to struggle mightily, throwing for just 87 yards, no TDs, and two interceptions. 

- Emanuel Wilson had a huge game in this one, rushing for 107 yards and two TDs. 

Seattle Seahawks @ Tennessee Titans

- Kenneth Walker III looked like the clear RB1 in Seattle, rushing for 71 yards on 11 carries and catching three of four targets for 30 yards. 

Week 12 Fantasy Football Bounceback: Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawk
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

- Cam Ward looked better in this game, throwing for 256 yards and a TD, and rushing for 37 yards and another TD.

Indianapolis Colts @ Kansas City Chiefs

- Jonathan Taylor came back down to earth this week. He rushed for just 56 yards and tacked on eight receiving yards with no TDs in this game. 

- Rashee Rice saw 12 targets in this game, catching eight of them for 141 yards.

New York Jets @ Baltimore Ravens

- John Metchie III looks to be the top fantasy option at wide receiver for the Jets. He caught six of seven targets for 65 yards and a TD. 

- Lamar Jackson continues not to look right since returning from injury. He threw for 153 yards and no TDs, and rushed for just 11 yards on seven carries. 

Cleveland Browns @ Las Vegas Raiders

- Shedeur Sanders won his first NFL start, throwing for 209 yards, a TD, and an INT.

Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Win His First Start
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) passes against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

- Tyler Lockett again leads the Raiders in receiving, catching four passes for 62 yards. 

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Arizona Cardinals

- Brenton Strange returned to action and led the Jags with five receptions for 93 yards. 

- Michael Wilson did it again, catching 10 passes for 118 yards. 

Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys

- Saquon Barkley only managed to rush for 22 yards on 10 carries against this new-look Cowboys' defense. 

- George Pickens had a great game, catching all nine of his targets for 146 yards and a TD. 

Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints

- Darnell Mooney was able to put a solid game together with Kirk Cousins under center, catching three passes for 74 yards and a TD. 

- Alvin Kamara exited this game with a knee injury and could miss time. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Los Angeles Rams

- Baker Mayfield exited this game with a shoulder injury, and Teddy Bridgewater took over. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Suffered An Injury In A Week 12 Loss To The Los Angeles Rams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) kneels on the field with an apparent injury against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

- Davante Adams caught two more TDs in this game to go along with his five receptions for 62 yards. 

