Josh Allen and Michael Wilson Top Week 14 Fantasy Football Leaderboard

Week 14 of the NFL season jolted the fantasy football landscape once more. Now, we got treated to a classic snow game in Buffalo with Joe Burrow and Josh Allen piling up those yards and points. Then, there was Green Bay and Minnesota delivering standout defensive performances. Wait, you said Minnesota? We did say Minnesota.

One thing we did want to note is that there were quite a few injuries on Sunday as well. That truly wrecked a lot of lineups.

Always remember we use standard point scoring with PPR. Okay, let's get moving with those quarterbacks first.

Quarterbacks

Player Points Josh Allen (BUF) 37.84 Shedeur Sanders (CLE) 33.46 Joe Burrow (CIN) 23.36 Matthew Stafford (LAR) 23.24 Sam Darnold (SEA) 22.26

It was a wild ride in Buffalo on Sunday as two of the top three quarterback performances came from that game. Josh Allen waited until the second half to come alive in the snow. It did seem like the more the snow intensified, the better he became. Allen racked up 329 yards (including 78 on the ground) and four total touchdowns as Buffalo came back to win 39-34.

Shedeur Sanders had quite an afternoon too as Cleveland lost to Tennessee at home but Sanders ended up with over 30 fantasy points. Sanders also had four total touchdowns but aired the ball out for 364 passing yards. The unexpected back-and-forth affair did have one odd moment when Sanders was not on the field for the final play but we digress.

Even Matthew Stafford joined in the fun during a 45-17 rout of the Arizona Cardinals. Stafford rebounded with a three touchdown effort as the Rams played a little better defensively in Week 14. Sam Darnold had an easy Sunday too as Seattle blew the doors off of Atlanta 37-9.

Running Backs

Player Points Jahmyr Gibbs (DET) 37.0 Tony Pollard (TEN) 28.1 Blake Corum (LAR) 26.1 RJ Harvey (DEN) 22.0 Travis Etienne Jr. (JAX) 21.2

Jahmyr Gibbs might still be running against Dallas as we speak. Gibbs did it more from the receiving end on Thursday with seven catches for 77 yards but he did get three rushing touchdowns. It felt a little like a Christian McCaffrey type of performance. What may be more odd was our start and sit column as both Tony Pollard and Blake Corum went wild on Sunday.

Strangely enough, Kyren Williams caught more passes (2) than Corum (1). However, Corum broke the 100 yard plateau and found the endzone twice. Meanwhile, Cleveland's defense broke down all over the place as Pollard ended up with 161 yards rushing and two scores. It proves you never truly know.

Wide Receivers

Player Points Michael Wilson (ARZ) 37.2 Puka Nacua (LAR) 35.7 Jaxon Smith-Njigba (SEA) 28.1 Tee Higgins (CIN) 27.2 Ryan Flournoy (DAL) 26.5

Michael Wilson was on every fantasy football wishlist for Week 14. The Los Angeles Rams were as determined to slow him down as Arizona was to stop Puka Nacua. Guess what. Neither one did. Wilson led all wide receivers with 37.2 fantasy points. Nacua was a mere 1.5 points behind. It leads to one of those wild stats.

Michael Wilson is the WR 5 in PPG without Marvin Harrison Jr.



Michael Wilson is the WR86 in PPG with Marvin Harrison Jr



Absolutely wild!!! — Rich - DynastyIsland 🏝 (@DynastyIsland) December 8, 2025

There is little doubt that as we head into the fantasy football players to expect more chaos. Look at Dallas where Ryan Flournoy led the receivers in fantasy points - not CeeDee Lamb or George Pickens.

Tight Ends

Player Points Harold Fannin Jr. (CLE) 25.4 Mike Gesicki (CIN) 20.6 Dawson Knox (BUF) 17.3 Josh Oliver (MIN) 16.4 Kyle Pitts Sr. (ATL) 15.0

Speaking of those cold winter games, Harold Fannin Jr. had a huge one at home in Cleveland. The tight end position is his there for the foreseeable future and then some. Fannin Jr. ended up with 114 receiving yards and a score against Tennessee. Mike Gesicki had one of his breakouts on Sunday in Buffalo topping the 20 point barrier for the first time since Week 9 last year against Las Vegas.

Kickers

Player Points Brandon Aubrey (DAL) 24.0 Jake Bates (DET) 15.0 Jason Myers (SEA) 14.0 Riley Patterson (MIA) 13.0 Cam Little (JAX) 11.0

Brandon Aubrey literally just manufactures points. The top kicker in fantasy football ended up with 24 points on Thursday and can outscore some offenses. Also, some notable players on his own team have been dwarfed fantasy-wise by the kicker. It was not just the five field goals but the three from 50+ and beyond. Aubrey has a chance to top 40 field goals made for the second year in a row.

Defense/Special Teams

Team Points Seattle Seahawks 20.0 Miami Dolphins 17.0 Minnesota Vikings 15.0 Denver Broncos 13.0 Houston Texans 13.0

The most surprising defenses were not Houston, Denver, Seattle, or even Miami. It was probably Minnesota. Now, the Vikings did not top this list but ended up with 15 points behind a shutout of the Washington Commanders on Sunday. They even injured Jayden Daniels. It was a total 180 from what we have seen the past few weeks.

If Week 15 is anything like Week 14, expect more tales of wildness as the fantasy football playoffs start for most everyone!