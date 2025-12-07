Jayden Daniels Exits Commanders-Vikings With Injury After Getting Flattened on INT Return
The Commanders are sitting on the outside of the NFC playoff picture with a 3–9 record entering Week 14. Nevertheless, hope emerged ahead of game day in the form of a healthy Jayden Daniels. Daniels has missed much of the season with injuries; most recently the second-year QB suffered a scary dislocated elbow in Week 9 that has kept him out since. But Daniels was unexpectedly cleared to play on Sunday against the Vikings.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the young quarterback looked rusty against a fierce Brian Flores defense in Minnesota. The Commanders were shut out in the first half and Daniels tried to get something going on the first possession of the second half. He failed, throwing an interception to linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel.
Unfortunately, Daniels was sent flying on the return and appeared to get injured once again. Hustling back to try and prevent Van Ginkel from returning the interception for a touchdown, Daniels was flattened by defensive back Isaiah Rodgers, blocking for his teammate. The quarterback appeared to land on his injured elbow and remained on the turf bent over in pain as Van Ginkel was taken down by another Commanders player.
Daniels hustled off the field a few moments later but entered the blue tent on the sideline and was later declared questionable to return with a left elbow injury. He was replaced by Marcus Mariota, who would proceed to throw an interception of his own on the following possession.
Hopefully Daniels didn’t re-injure his elbow on the play. Even if he didn’t, the Commanders seem likely to hold him out. The sophomore signal-caller could use the snaps, but he is clearly the future of the franchise at quarterback. There’s no reason to trot him back out there after he got hurt again for what will almost certainly be a meaningless game against Minnesota regardless of the outcome.
A tough day for the Commanders and Daniels.