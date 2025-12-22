Jaxson Dart and Josh Jacobs End Up Week 16 Fantasy Football Losers

The second fantasy football playoff Sunday delivered enough unexpected results to overstimulate our brains. After that, there were the players who just duck hooked into oblivion. Worse, there was the ugliness of games that literally made you wish it would end. See the Vikings-Giants game or try to unsee it.

Okay, what sent your fantasy football team to the scrap heap? Which players absolutely drove you crazy? Let's turn on the freezer a little higher!

Scoring for fantasy football losers is based on the standard PPR format.

Jaxson Dart - New York Giants

Jaxson Dart will not want to hang this one up in the Louvre or anywhere for that matter. Maybe he really did take a few too many big shots this season. Something happened Sunday where Dart was completely out of sync and everyone knew about it! He attempted five passes in the first half and 13 for the game.

If you thought only way Jaxson Dart could grow was for him to come out and make mistakes, then I don't know what to tell you.



Seeing what he saw could pay dividends down the road. If he wound up with Eli's stat line vs. Ravens in 2004, that isn't necessarily a better lesson. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) December 22, 2025

Dart accounted for 20 net yards total on Sunday (13 passing and seven rushing). Minnesota's defense sacked him five times and harassed him all day. It felt like a time warp to the days of the Purple People Eaters. Dart totaled 0.02 fantasy points. He was expected to produce 17.9 on Sunday. Simply, that was ouch!

Worse, if you owned Dart anywhere, this was a bad idea from the start. Defenses know what is coming and that made him difficult to start at best Sunday.

Josh Jacobs - Green Bay Packers

We will say this again and again. What did the Green Bay Packers gain in letting Josh Jacobs play on Saturday night? That knee is obviously not 100% or close. He looked slow and at times tentative, fumbled the ball once, and only had 14 touches for 43 yards. Green Bay was forced to throw the ball a little more and lost both of their quarterbacks in the process.

Some will point to the latter and say that was more the reason. However, Green Bay left too many points on the table again. This allowed Chicago to come back and ultimately win this game. Green Bay ran the ball 44 times on Saturday night.

The Jacobs fumble saved Chicago from giving up another seven points. It likely saved the division for the Bears. Needless to say, the running back did not see another carry after that.

Amon-Ra St. Brown - Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions lost more than a game on Sunday. More than likely, the Lions will not make the playoffs after a breakthrough 2024 campaign. Worse, for fantasy football owners, Amon-Ra St. Brown did not deliver for you. A big day turned into a very small one as St. Brown managed a meager 54 yards receiving against a defense ranked in the bottom five in terms of passing yards.

Joey Porter Jr. had another very good game yesterday, against one of the toughest matchups he's had all year. Amon-Ra St. Brown usually bullies corners but Porter was more than up to the task. — Chris Mueller (@ChrisMuellerPGH) December 22, 2025

The All-Pro Wide Receiver got taken to task by Joey Porter Jr. Sometimes one has to just give credit to the cornerback who made St. Brown's day pretty miserable. With several targets aggressively defended, the Lions pass catching threat was neutralized. Losing almost 12 points to the projection undoubtedly hurt many fantasy football owners.

Would you trust St. Brown for Week 17? It is a short week against Minnesota on Christmas Day. Yes, it's a good question.

