Is Josh Jacobs Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Packers vs. Bears)
The Green Bay Packers have listed star running back Josh Jacobs as questionable for Week 16 against the Chicago Bears due to knee and ankle issues.
Jacobs was also questionable before last week's game, but he did play for the Packers, appearing in 54.5 percent of their offensive snaps. The star back has been dealing with a knee issue for multiple weeks, but he's only missed one game in 2025.
This season, Jacobs is averaging 4.1 yards per carry, turning 218 carries into 890 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. He's also been a major threat in the passing game, catching 33 of his 41 targets for 270 yards and a score.
The Packers have other options at running back in Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks (also questionable), but Jacobs is the work horse out of that group when he is healthy. He's played 62.9 percent of the Packers' snaps this season.
If Jacobs is able to play, he could be worth a look in the prop market after he totaled 86 rushing yards in a matchup with Chicago just a couple of weeks ago.
Best Josh Jacobs Prop Bet vs. Bears
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Josh Jacobs Anytime TD (-115)
Jacobs' lack of practice time this week is certainly concerning, but he was questionable ahead of Week 15 againt the Denver Broncos and still played 54.5 percent of the team's snaps.
The star running back finished with 12 carries for 73 yards and a score as well as two receptions for 19 yards and a score against Denver, showing that he could still make an impact even if he was less than 100 percent.
I'm buying the Packers star to find the end zone in this matchup, as he's scored in 10 of his 13 appearances so far this season. Even with a limited snap count, Jacobs had two scores against a tough Denver defense in Week 15.
Chicago is a much weaker opponent, ranking 29th in the NFL in yards per carry allowed this season. Jacobs torched the Bears for 86 rushing yards and a score back in Week 14. I'm buying him -- if he plays -- on Saturday night.
