Week 2 Touches Report: Jonathan Taylor & Alvin Kamara Lead Week 2 Running Backs
After a pair of games are in the books, a few usual suspects top the NFL running back leaders in overall touches. Also, a heavily overlooked and forgotten running back during fantasy draft season is making a major push to hold on to a starting job in Dallas.
Jonathan Taylor and Alvin Kamara share in Week 2 touches lead with 27
Two stud fantasy football running backs shared the Week 2 lead in overall touches during Week 2 with Jonathan Taylor and Alvin Kamara each totaling 27.
Taylor had a monster game against the Denver Broncos with 165 rushing yards on 25 attempts, as well as 50 yards on a pair of catches during a thrilling 29-28 comeback victory. Taylor is now second in the NFL with 48 touches, behind the San Francisco 49'ers' Christian McCaffrey, who has 50. Also to Taylor's credit, he leads the NFL in rushing through the first two weeks with 236.
Kamara and the New Orleans Saints were not as lucky on Sunday in a loss to the 49'ers, but the fantasy stud had 99 rushing yards on 21 attempts and caught all six of his targets for another 21 yards. Kamara is within the top 10 at the position so far with 40 total touches during the first two games of the 2025 season.
Rounding out the rest of the Week 2 touches leaders were:
ATL Bijan Robinson - 25
DAL Javonte Williams- 24
PHI Saquon Barkley - 24
TB Bucky Irving- 23
GB Josh Jacobs - 23
BUF James Cook - 22
TEN Tony Pollard - 20
Javonte Williams making push to stay the lead running back in Dallas
Despite summer rumors of rookie Jaydon Blue challenging for a starting job, Javonte Williams has done everything in his power to prevent that. In his first year in Dallas, Williams is currently tied for the NFL lead with three rushing touchdowns and tied for fifth with 41 total touches to start the season.
Williams had 24 touches in Week 2 against the New York Giants, and rushed for 97 yards on 18 attempts while adding six receptions on seven targets for another 33 yards. He is seventh in the NFL right now in rushing yards. He is also the top running back in EPA/rush as per @CuentosVaqueros on X.com
Christian McCaffrey leads running backs with 50 touches through first two games
Christian McCaffrey is showing no signs of a lingering calf injury and his workload and production are proving it. His 50 total touches during the first two weeks of the season has him as PPR leagues' second highest scoring running back at 45.9 points. He is the sixth highest scorer in standard formats with 30.9.
He is looking like vintage McCaffrey so far, and owners who took him in the first round are smiling, while anyone lucky enough to have gotten him in the second round should be dancing at the moment.
Behind McCaffrey on the seasonal touches lead are:
IND Jonathan Taylor - 48
PHI Saquon Barkley - 46
ATL Bijan Robinson - 43
GB Josh Jacobs - 43
DAL Javonte Williams - 41
TB Bucky Irving - 41
CIN Chase Brown - 41
BUF James Cook - 40
NO Alvin Kamara - 40