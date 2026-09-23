Week 3 Fantasy Football Defense Streamers: Bengals D/ST Leads Group of Breakout, Low-Rostered Defenses

Targeting defenses on the waiver wire against weak offenses has been paying off early on in the Fantasy Football season.

These defenses have favorable matchup in week 3 and should be considered by Fantasy managers streaming defenses.

Cincinnati Bengals D/ST

The Bengals defense may be the most improved defense through the first two games of the season. The addition of Dexter Lawrence is paying off as the Bengals are tied for the most sacks in the NFL and rank tied for third with four takeaways throughout the first two games of the season. The Bengals defense has been stingy thus far, allowing opponents to 16.5 points per game, a trend that should continue against an inefficient Pittsburgh Steelers offense.

The Steelers have only scored a single offensive touchdown through two games and have been stuck in the mud. The Aaron-Rodgers-led offense rank in the bottom three in total yards per game and in points per game. To go along with the inability to move the ball downfield, the Steelers have turned the ball over three times this season. At around 10% rostership, starting a much improved Bengals defense against a struggling Steelers offense is one of the better plays in week 3.

The Bengals have a defense.



Look out, NFL. pic.twitter.com/tVac02BgP7 — JPA (@jasrifootball) September 20, 2026

Minnesota Vikings D/ST

After a shaky first half in their first game of the season against the Green Bay Packers, the Vikings defense has been stellar, allowing six points in their last six quarters. The Vikings have faced off against top offenses early on in the Packers and Chicago Bears, but have flexed their muscles defensively in a multitude of ways. The Vikings D/ST is averaging 12.5 FPPG thanks to a mix of limiting offenses and forcing turnovers. This trend should continue against the weakest opponents to date, the struggling, 0-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs offense is failing to live up to preseason expectations with turnovers being the main factor. The Bucs are tied for second-most giveaways in the NFL with five. What stands out the most in the Bucs’ offensive struggles was their week 2 matchup against the Cleveland Browns where they mustered up 19 points. In what was supposed to be a bounce-back game, the Bucs offense fell flat. This sets up well for the Vikings D/ST’s Fantasy perspective as they face off against a Bucs offense in disarray.

Carolina Panthers D/ST

The aforementioned Browns offense defied expectations in week 2, but their week 3 opponents, the Panthers D/ST are still worth a look. The Panthers rebounded after a disastrous showing in week 1 and dismantled an Atlanta Falcons offense led by poor quarterback play. The Panthers finished as the best D/ST in week 2 with 25.0 Fantasy points thanks to five forced turnovers, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

The Browns offense looked competent in week 2, scoring 24 points, but it’s hard to imagine a Deshaun-Watson-led offense to continue this week to week. The Panthers are rostered around five percent and should be scooped up by any Fantasy manager looking for a solid D/ST off the waiver wire in week 3.

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