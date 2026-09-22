Week 3 Fantasy Football Team Defense Rankings

Week 3 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

The first two weeks of the fantasy football season are in the books, and with them have come more than their fair share of surprising statistical player developments.

Big-time defenses such as the Texans and Broncos have had slow starts, while the likes of the Raiders and Bengals are just two of a handful of upstart defenses that have seriously outplayed their preseason expectations. This is why streaming defenses is such a sound strategy.

With two weeks of data—it’s not a lot, but it’s a start—the value of players and their upcoming fantasy matchups, favorable or unfavorable, has begun to take shape. You’ll see that in this week’s rankings: a few defenses who weren’t drafted (hello, Chiefs and Giants) have moved, while projected starting defenses like the Broncos and Chargers have moved down.

So, here are my fantasy team defense rankings as we head into Week 3. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out!

Week 3 Fantasy Defense Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Seahawks SEA at WAS 2 Chiefs KC at MIA 3 Lions DET vs. NYJ 4 Packers GB vs. ATL 5 49ers SF vs. ARI 6 Texans HOU at IND 7 Eagles PHI at CHI 8 Giants NYG vs. TEN 9 Panthers CAR at CLE 10 Rams LAR at DEN 11 Saints NO vs. LV 12 Bills BUF vs. LAC 13 Jaguars JAC vs. NE 14 Vikings MIN at TB 15 Buccaneers TB vs. MIN 16 Colts IND vs. HOU 17 Ravens BAL at DAL 18 Steelers PIT vs. CIN 19 Bears CHI vs. PHI 20 Broncos DEN vs. LAR 21 Patriots NE at JAC 22 Bengals CIN at PIT 23 Titans TEN at NYG 24 Browns CLE vs. CAR 25 Cowboys DAL vs. BAL 26 Falcons ATL at GB 27 Raiders LV at NO 28 Chargers LAC at BUF 29 Commanders WAS vs. SEA 30 Dolphins MIA vs. KC 31 Cardinals ARI at SF 32 Jets NYJ at DET