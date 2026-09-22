Week 3 Fantasy Football Team Defense Rankings
Week 3 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
The first two weeks of the fantasy football season are in the books, and with them have come more than their fair share of surprising statistical player developments.
Big-time defenses such as the Texans and Broncos have had slow starts, while the likes of the Raiders and Bengals are just two of a handful of upstart defenses that have seriously outplayed their preseason expectations. This is why streaming defenses is such a sound strategy.
With two weeks of data—it’s not a lot, but it’s a start—the value of players and their upcoming fantasy matchups, favorable or unfavorable, has begun to take shape. You’ll see that in this week’s rankings: a few defenses who weren’t drafted (hello, Chiefs and Giants) have moved, while projected starting defenses like the Broncos and Chargers have moved down.
So, here are my fantasy team defense rankings as we head into Week 3. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out!
Week 3 Fantasy Defense Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Seahawks
SEA
at WAS
2
Chiefs
KC
at MIA
3
Lions
DET
vs. NYJ
4
Packers
GB
vs. ATL
5
49ers
SF
vs. ARI
6
Texans
HOU
at IND
7
Eagles
PHI
at CHI
8
Giants
NYG
vs. TEN
9
Panthers
CAR
at CLE
10
Rams
LAR
at DEN
11
Saints
NO
vs. LV
12
Bills
BUF
vs. LAC
13
Jaguars
JAC
vs. NE
14
Vikings
MIN
at TB
15
Buccaneers
TB
vs. MIN
16
Colts
IND
vs. HOU
17
Ravens
BAL
at DAL
18
Steelers
PIT
vs. CIN
19
Bears
CHI
vs. PHI
20
Broncos
DEN
vs. LAR
21
Patriots
NE
at JAC
22
Bengals
CIN
at PIT
23
Titans
TEN
at NYG
24
Browns
CLE
vs. CAR
25
Cowboys
DAL
vs. BAL
26
Falcons
ATL
at GB
27
Raiders
LV
at NO
28
Chargers
LAC
at BUF
29
Commanders
WAS
vs. SEA
30
Dolphins
MIA
vs. KC
31
Cardinals
ARI
at SF
32
Jets
NYJ
at DET
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano