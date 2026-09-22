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Week 3 Fantasy Football Team Defense Rankings

Chris Jones and the Chiefs climb into the top five this week.
Michael Fabiano|
Chris Jones, Chiefs
Chris Jones, Chiefs | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Week 3 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

The first two weeks of the fantasy football season are in the books, and with them have come more than their fair share of surprising statistical player developments. 

Big-time defenses such as the Texans and Broncos have had slow starts, while the likes of the  Raiders and Bengals are just two of a handful of upstart defenses that have seriously outplayed their preseason expectations. This is why streaming defenses is such a sound strategy.

With two weeks of data—it’s not a lot, but it’s a start—the value of players and their upcoming fantasy matchups, favorable or unfavorable, has begun to take shape. You’ll see that in this week’s rankings: a few defenses who weren’t drafted (hello, Chiefs and Giants) have moved, while projected starting defenses like the Broncos and Chargers have moved down.

So, here are my fantasy team defense rankings as we head into Week 3. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out!

Week 3 Fantasy Defense Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Seahawks

SEA

at WAS

2

Chiefs

KC

at MIA

3

Lions

DET

vs. NYJ

4

Packers

GB

vs. ATL

5

49ers

SF

vs. ARI

6

Texans

HOU

at IND

7

Eagles

PHI

at CHI

8

Giants

NYG

vs. TEN

9

Panthers

CAR

at CLE

10

Rams

LAR

at DEN

11

Saints

NO

vs. LV

12

Bills

BUF

vs. LAC

13

Jaguars

JAC

vs. NE

14

Vikings

MIN

at TB

15

Buccaneers

TB

vs. MIN

16

Colts

IND

vs. HOU

17

Ravens

BAL

at DAL

18

Steelers

PIT

vs. CIN

19

Bears

CHI

vs. PHI

20

Broncos

DEN

vs. LAR

21

Patriots

NE

at JAC

22

Bengals

CIN

at PIT

23

Titans

TEN

at NYG

24

Browns

CLE

vs. CAR

25

Cowboys

DAL

vs. BAL

26

Falcons

ATL

at GB

27

Raiders

LV

at NO

28

Chargers

LAC

at BUF

29

Commanders

WAS

vs. SEA

30

Dolphins

MIA

vs. KC

31

Cardinals

ARI

at SF

32

Jets

NYJ

at DET

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Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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