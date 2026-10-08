Week 5 Fantasy Football Running Back Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kyle Monangai vs. Braelon Allen

A gifted, physical, downhill runner who’s not afraid of contact and shows an unrelenting willingness to sprint full-tilt into the teeth of the defense.

The descriptor could characterize either Kyle Monangai or Braelon Allen, who profile similarly and are both in line for big fantasy weekends.

D’Andre Swift, Chicago’s typical RB1, was benched in Week 4 against the Jets for fumbling, while Breece Hall (likely) remains out with a quad injury.

Between Monangai and Allen, who’s the better option to roll with in fantasy? We break it down in this Week 5 edition of Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em.

RB Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) gets tripped up on a run against the New York Jets during the second half at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Bears lead the NFL in rushing attempts per game (35) and have scored the second most rushing touchdowns in 2026, thanks in large part to their two-headed, backfield monster in D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai.

In Week 4, though, Monangai was more of a one-man wolf pack. Coach Ben Johnson benched Swift for what he described as an “egregious” fumble in the 3rd quarter against the Jets. Earlier in the game, he also failed to punch the ball into the end zone twice (including on 4th down).

Johnson turned to Monangai in a big way, handing him the rock 30 times. Not only did it mark the highest single-game usage of his career, but the figure equaled his total number of rushes over the first three weeks of the 2026 season combined.

Monangai made the most of his opportunity, collecting 146 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 28 PPR fantasy points—the fourth most of any back in Week 4.

That said, we do expect the former seventh-round draft pick to come back down to earth on Sunday. Johnson revealed that the volume of carries took a toll on Monangai , so much so that it has limited him in practice this week .

Johnson also reaffirmed his trust in Swift , calling the Week 4 fumble “uncharacteristic.” Even with his struggles, Swift rushed 15 times against the Jets.

Swift will likely get the ball a bit more and Monangai a bit less in Week 5, but we’d be surprised if the Bears’ running attack wasn’t in full effect, especially since A) Tyler Bagent is slated to start at quarterback and B) They’re playing the Green Bay Packers, who surrender the fifth most rushing yards per game of any team and who allow the second most fantasy points to running backs.

Monangai will get his carries, and Johnson should look for him especially in those goal-line, scoring situations.

RB Braelon Allen, New York Jets

New York Jets running back Braelon Allen (0) runs with the ball against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into Week 5, Breece Hall remains week-to-week with a quad injury. It’s a long shot he suits up against the resurgent Cleveland Browns, which means that Braelon Allen will once again be given the keys to the team’s backfield efforts.

Allen was solid in his Week 4 performance, rushing 14 times for 59 yards and zero scores, but most notably, he was the only player to carry the ball for the Jets. That includes Geno Smith.

With Hall out—barring any surprising news over the next couple of days—Allen will remain the focal point, unlike Monangai who will likely share duties with Swift.

The Browns allow the 12th most rushing yards per game in the NFL, however that figure has dropped steadily in their past three contests (137 to 98 to 92). Furthermore, they give up an average of 14.6 fantasy points per game to running backs, which is the 8th fewest in the league.

The Browns will be without Mason Graham, an elite run stuffer and dominant force on the interior line, which could make things easier for Allen, who likes to run it up the gut.

Final Verdict

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monangai’s 30 rushing attempts in Week 4 appear to be more of an outlier than the norm. Taking into account Swift’s likely reinsertion into the backfield, it wouldn’t surprise us if Monangai sees closer to 15 carries in Week 5.

Even with half of his output from last Sunday—half the number of attempts, half the number of yards, it still would exceed Allen’s from Week 4. As mentioned, Johnson will also probably look to Allen in those goal-line (fantasy) scoring situations.

The Bears take on a weak run defense, which aids Monangai’s cause, while the Jets face a tougher run defense in the Bears, hurting Allen’s.

Consider also that the Jets haven’t held a lead since the fourth quarter of their Week 2 overtime loss to the Packers. Playing from behind requires more production from quarterbacks, and if the Jets trail early, it could take the ball out of Allen’s hands.

For these reasons, we’re starting Monangai and sitting Allen.