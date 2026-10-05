In a battle of AFC unbeatens, the Kansas City Chiefs knocked off the Las Vegas Raiders 30-27 in Week 4, thanks to a thrilling 4th quarter rally.

But what did it cost?

Not quite “everything,” as the Thanos meme tells us, but the Chiefs did lose their two best wide receivers to injury.

Rashee Rice was the first to go down, tweaking his hamstring in the 1st quarter. He left the game and did not return.

Then, late in the 4th, Tyquan Thornton, who ran (and caught) roughshod over the Raiders, dislocated his left ankle on a hugely important 55-yard bomb from Pat Mahomes.

It was a gruesome injury, and perhaps the wildest part was that Thornton actually stood up after it. Once he noticed that his foot was facing…er…the wrong direction, he sat back down on the turf and was carted off the field.

The Chiefs high-powered offense has been a fantasy production factory in 2026. Now, another wideout or two will need to step up and produce in Thornton’s (and potentially Rice’s) stead. Here’s what, and who, to stay locked in on from a fantasy impact moving forward.

Fantasy Impact

WR Tyquan Thornton, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (2) is carted off the field with an apparent injury against the Las Vegas Raiders during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Rice left the game early, Thornton slotted into the WR1 position seamlessly.

He tallied five receptions on eight targets for 111 yards and two touchdowns, which netted him the fourth most PPR fantasy points of any wideout in the NFL.

It was a breakout performance for the 26-year-old during his breakout season, making it all the more upsetting for Thornton and fantasy managers relying on his production.

Ian Rapoport reported that he’s “out indefinitely.” The Chiefs medical staff was able to put the ankle back into place, and Thornton flew home with the team Sunday, both of which are positive signs.

Even so, it appears that January is the earliest he could potentially make his return, coinciding with the end of most fantasy leagues.

Thornton will undergo a full evaluation on Monday and receive a second opinion.

WR Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs with the ball against Miami Dolphins safety Dante Trader Jr. (11) at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A bye week is just what the doctor ordered for Rice and the Chiefs.

Andy Reid called the wideout’s injury a “tweaked hamstring,” which sounds relatively minor. That said, Matt Silver of The Athletic reported Sunday that the SMU alum could be out for several weeks.

If Rice is able to suit up in Week 6 to take on the Chargers, he should maintain a WR1 level of targets and touches, especially with Thornton out.

As of now, though, the timeline is unclear for Rice, so the best thing fantasy managers can do is keep an eye on any news or team designations for him in the coming days.

WR Tyreek Hill, Free Agent

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) leaves the field after losing to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chiefs are reportedly "very interested" in signing free agent Tyreek Hill. The interest seems mutual based on Hill's apparent response to Thornton's injury:

hm — Ty Hill (@cheetah) October 4, 2026

His agent Drew Rosenhous also told Adam Schefter on Monday that he “anticipate[s] Tyreek potentially signing with a team over the next few days.”

Hill was on pace to post another 1,000 yard receiving season in 2025, but the dislocated left knee (and torn ligaments) he suffered in Week 4 put him on the shelf.

The Dolphins released Hill in February.

Cheetah’s dominance in fantasy is well-documented, finishing as the top-scoring wide receiver from 2017 - 2023 (2,117.5 total PPR points), four of those years coming with Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Hill is targeting a November return to action, which is still roughly a month away. So even if the Chiefs do sign him, they’ll need to find production at the receiver position elsewhere in the meantime.

WR Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) reacts after catching a forty-one yard pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Worthy just became one of the most interesting men in fantasy football.

This season, he’s been disappointing from a fantasy perspective (averaging 8.3 PPR points per week), and his targets dipped to just two in Week 3.

That said, the figure climbed back up to seven against the Raiders, and his route participation remained high, leading the team in the category at 85%. He even connected with Mahomes on a 41-yard reception in the 1st quarter. His explosive play ability is very much alive and well.

Worthy’s usage should increase with the production void left by Thornton, particularly in those vertical, deep-ball situations.

If Rice also winds up missing time, there’s a solid chance Worthy turns into Pat Mahomes’ number one option. Quick passes, underneath routes, and screens would all open up for the Draft Combine 40-yard dash record-holder. So too would those tantalizing YACs.

WR Jalen Royals, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals (11) catches a pass defended by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Damarion Williams (28) in the second quarter during a preseason game at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Royals has essentially been the fourth receiver option behind Rice, Thornton, and Worthy (sixth if you include Travis Kelce and Kenneth Walker III). If his usage in Week 4 was any indication, his place in the pecking order is on the rise.

The 2025 4th round draft pick out of Georgia Military saw his snap count spike to 63.3% against Las Vegas from 19.2% in Week 3. Clearly, Eric Bieniemy sees a significant place for Royals in the Chiefs’ dynamic offense.

With Thornton and possibly Rice out, expect a larger role for Royals and potential fantasy points to be up for grabs.

WR Cyrus Allen, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Cyrus Allen (13) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of the pre-season at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 176th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft has yet to tally a reception, but Allen’s versatility has been on Andy Reid’s radar.

“He’s doing a nice job with that… he’s got a good feel for the three spots there,” Reid said of Allen during OTAs. “Whether it’s inside or the two outside spots.”

In college, Allen flashed an outstanding ability in the red-zone, tallying a Big 12-leading 13 touchdowns for Cincinnati. According to PFF, he also posted 262 yards after the catch on 51 total receptions.

The 23-year-old is a very capable pass-catcher. While he likely won’t be an immediate replacement-level wide receiver, he’s someone to keep an eye on in the weeks ahead.