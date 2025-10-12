Fantasy Football Impact: Marvin Harrison Jr. Suffers Concussion, Out vs Colts
Puka Nacua and now, Marvin Harrison Jr. are premier NFC West wide receivers that both went down today with injury. Be sure to checkout our Nacua analysis for further information on that matter. As for this piece, we cover Harrison Jr. He left the game today, for good, with a concussion. This surely hits the Cardinals offense in a big way. If he misses next week, it could shift the value in Arizona in a big way.
Fantasy Football Impact
The Cardinals cannot escape injury. They are now on their fifth running back (although Bam Knight earned his start today). They are missing Kyler Murray and now, Marvin Harrison Jr. They even missed their top draft pick, Will Johnson, so some time.
With Harrison Jr. out, it will shift the target share of this offense. He has a relatively low target share for a WR1, but still a notable one at 20%. He also has that same percentage when in the red zone. This now shifts the passes around.
The WR1 will now be Michael Wilson. He has been very serviceable and could huge a huge upgrade given his similar build and 1v1 ability as Harrison Jr. Wilson currently has just under a 12% target.
The balance of the targets will shift to Greg Dortch and Zay Jones. Dortch has had great fantasy value in the past, so he could be a great sleeper candidate if Harrison Jr. misses time.
The rest will go heavily to Trey McBride who will really be the leading pass catcher on the team. His red zone and overall value will go up notably. He is already a must-start, so it does not have much impact in a start 'em, sit 'em fashion.
Marvin Harrison Jr. Suffers Concussion is Week 6
Harrison Jr. went down with a slam to the ground, immediately trigerring concussion protocol. It seems like he was okay post-evaluation, but he did not pass the test. Concussion vary based on the severitiy so we must stay tuned in all week long. He could return in Week 7, or be out much longer. The Cardinals are on a bye in Week 8.