Week 7 Fantasy Football Defense Streamers: Jets Lead Group of D/STs in Favorable Matchups

The waiver wire is filled with D/ST steamers facing off against the worst offenses in the NFL.

Being quick and grabbing one of these defenses before other Fantasy managers do can be the difference between a win and a loss this week.

New York Jets D/ST

The Jets defense, at about a 23% rostership, offer a strong Fantasy option for Fantasy managers fishing the waiver wires for a starting defense. The Jets D/ST had a couple of productive Fantasy games earlier this season with a pair of top-ten weekly finishes, but their matchup this week makes them attractive to place in a starting lineup.

The Jets host the Miami Dolphins, who have the least productive offense in the NFL. The Dolphins average 14.0 points per game, which is tied for worst in the league. On top of the lack of points, the Dolphins struggle to move the ball as their 280.2 total yards per game average is fifth-worst in the league.

On top of the favorable matchup against an inefficient Dolphins offense, the Jets offer an avenue to enhance their Fantasy score. The Jets are tied-fifth in the NFL with 17 sacks. The Jets are anticipated to be playing with a lead in this game, which would give the efficient Jets pass rush more opportunities to tally sacks.

"Forget being a rookie, David Bailey might be the best defensive player in the league today." 🤯😳😱 pic.twitter.com/9g8edI8zIs — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) October 12, 2026

Cleveland Browns D/ST

The Browns Defense is the highest rostered D/ST out of this trio, but are a smash play at about a 34% rostership. The Browns D/ST have been on a hot streak of late with three straight games of 9.0 Fantasy points leading to three consecutive top-ten weekly finishes. Much like the Jets, the Browns face one of the most inefficient offenses in the league.

The Browns will face the Tennessee Titans, who are tied with the Dolphins for a league-worst 14.0 points per game. The Titans offense looked much improved in their first win of the season, but there's too much inconsistency with Cam Ward and CO. The Titans have three games this season with 10 or less points scored. That type of inefficiency is what Fantasy managers want to target, making the Browns a strong option off the waiver wire this week.

.@Ravens @Browns The Browns Defense; coordinated by Mike Rutenberg...Coach Rutey...playing as well as anyone in every phase...Better than any new Netflix Series #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/kpGbOtYGZ6 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 20, 2026

Carolina Panthers D/ST

The Panthers were one of the top waiver wire options last week as they faced the Philadelphia Eagles with no Jalen Hurts or Saquon Barkley available. The NFC South outfit will repeat as another top option thanks to their matchup this week.

The Panthers will host NFC South rivals, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are an offense in flux with an undrafted rookie starting at QB. The Bucs offense has looked adequate considering Jalon Daniels is getting his first in-season experience. The Bucs have scored at least 14 points with Daniels starting, but their troubles come in protecting the ball. In two out of his three starts, Daniels threw multiple interceptions.

The Panthers can capitalize in another matchup against a backup quartback, especially against one who has a pattern of throwing interceptions.

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