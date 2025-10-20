Quinshon Judkins Erupts, Justin Fields Gets Benched, And More Week 7 NFL Storylines
Another Sunday of fantasy football is in the books. With Week 7 of the NFL now behind us, we need to take one more look back before we start looking forward to Week 8. This is the fantasy football week in review.
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals
- Jaylen Warren continued to roll in this one, rushing for 127 yards on 16 carries, and catching four passes for 31 yards.
- Joe Flacco has surprisingly revitalized the Bengals offense, throwing for 342 yards and three TDs, with Chase Brown rushing for 108 yards, and Ja'Marr Chase catching 16 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown.
Los Angeles Rams @ Jacksonville Jaguars
- With Puka Nacua out with an ankle injury, it was the tight ends in Los Angeles who stepped up in his absence. Colby Parkinson caught three passes for 47 yards, Terrance Ferguson caught one pass for 31 yards and a TD, and Tyler Higbee caught three passes for 19 yards. They were three of the team's four leading receivers along with Davante Adams who caught five passes for 35 yards and three TDs.
Miami Dolphins @ Cleveland Browns
- Tua Tagovailoa got benched in the fourth quarter of this game after throwing for just 100 yards, no TDs, and three interceptions. Quinn Ewers came into replace him.
- Quinshon Judkins rushed 25 times for 84 yards and three TDs, predictably destroying the Dolphins' defense.
New Orleans Saints @ Chicago Bears
- Kendre Miller left this game with an injury, leaving all the backfield work for Alvin Kamara. He still only totaled 29 yards from scrimmage.
- D'Andre Swift had another big game, rushing for 124 yards and a TD on 19 carries. Backup running back Kyle Monangai also carried the ball 13 times for 81 yards and a TD.
New England Patriots @ Tennessee Titans
- It was Terrell Jennings and not TreVeyon Henderson who served as the RB2 behind Rhamondre Stevenson this week.
- This backfield is now almost a complete 50/50 split with Tajae Spears rushing five times for 22 yards and Tony Pollard carrying the ball six times for 18 yards.
Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs
- No one on the Raiders was startable for fantasy purposes.
- In Rashee Rice's season debut, he caught seven passes for 42 yards and two TDs.
Philadelphia Eagles @ Minnesota Vikings
- The Eagles wide receivers finally had a huge game with Devonta Smith catching nine passes for 183 yards and a TD, and AJ Brown catching four passes for 121 yards and two TDs.
- Jordan Addison led the way for the Vikings' wide receivers in this one, catching nine of 12 targets for 128 yards.
Carolina Panthers @ New York Jets
- This was a split backfield with Rico Dowdle carrying the ball 17 times for 79 yard, and Chuba Hubbard rushing 14 times for 31 yards.
- A useless Justin Fields was replaced in this game by Tyrod Taylor who promptly threw two TDs.
New York Giants @ Denver Broncos
- Jaxson Dart had a big game through the air in this one, throwing for 283 yards, three TDs, and an interception.
- Bo Nix had a huge fourth quarter and finished with 279 passing yards and two TDs, and 48 rushing yards and two more TDs.
Indianapolis Colts @ Los Angeles Chargers
- Jonathan Taylor is unstoppable, rushing for 94 yards and three TDs, and adding 38 yards through the air.
- Oronde Gadsden had a monster week catching seven passes for 164 yards and a TD.
Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys
- Jayden Daniels exited this game with a hamstring injury and did not return. He's likely to miss time.
- In his first game back from injury, CeeDee Lamb caught five passes for 110 yards and one TD.
Green Bay Packers @ Arizona Cardinals
- Josh Jacobs scored two TDs in this game, while rushing for 55 yards.
- Bam Knight was the clear RB1 in this game, carrying the ball 14 times for 57 yards, while Michael Carter handled just seven carries for 11 yards.
Atlanta Falcons @ San Francisco 49ers
- Bijan Robinson was the only bright spot for the Falcons, rushing for 40 yards and catching six passes for 52 yards and a TD.
- George Kittle returned from injury, but saw just two targets and didn't catch either of them.