Bijan Robinson Busts, Cam Skattebo Injured, Plus More Week 8 NFL Storylines
The Sunday slate of Week 8 is over, and all we have left is Monday Night Football. Before we start to look forward, we have to take a look back. This is the fantasy football week in review for Week 8.
Miami Dolphins @ Atlanta Falcons
- The Dolphins mixed in their backup running backs in this one, with Ollie Gordon II getting 10 carries and one target that he turned into 66 yards and a touchdown. Jaylen Wright saw nine carries and one target that he turned into 28 yards.
- In one of the most perplexing turns of events this season, the Miami defense held Bijan Robinson to 25 yards on the ground on 2.8 yards per carry, and held Tyler Allgeier to four yards on four carries.
New York Jets @ Cincinnati Bengals
- With Garrett Wilson out, Tyler Johnson was the top wide receiver for the Jets. He caught three of his five targets for 64 yards and a TD.
- Ja'Marr Chase once again saw massive volume, catching 12 of 19 targets for 91 yards.
Cleveland Browns @ New England Patriots
- If you started any Browns player other than Harold Fannin Jr in Week 8, you weren't very happy. He caught six passes for 62 yards and a TD.
- TreVeyon Henderson may have given us our first hints at an oncoming breakout. He carried the ball 10 times for a team-high 75 yards.
New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles
- Cam Skattabo suffered an ugly ankle injury. Based on what we've seen and heard, the hope is that he can be ready for next season. Fantasy owners should expect to have him back this year.
- Saquon Barkley suffered a groin injury in this game, which led to Tank Bigsby taking over late and topping 100 yards. The injury is not believed to be overly serious, but is worth monitoring.
Buffalo Bills @ Carolina Panthers
- James Cook ran wild in this game, taking 19 carries for 216 yards and two TDs.
- Chuba Hubbard out-carried Rico Dowdle 12 to eight. Hubbard finished with 34 yards and a TD, and Dowdle rushed for 54 yards.
Chicago Bears @ Baltimore Ravens
- D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai split carries in this game, 11 to seven. Swift rushed for 45 yards and a TD, and Monangai ran for 24 yards.
- Ravens got back to what works and handed Derrick Henry the ball 21 times. He rushed for 71 yards and two TDs.
San Francisco 49ers @ Houston Texans
- Christian McCaffrey carried the ball just eight times for 25 yards in this game, and caught three passes for 43 yards.
- Nick Chubb saw 17 carries to Woody Marks' 11, but Marks rushed for 62 yards to Chubb's 56. Marks also caught four passes for 49 yards, while Chubb caught just two passes for 13 yards.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints
- Baker Mayfield looked awful in this game, throwing for just 152 yards and no TDs. It dragged down all the pass-catchers.
- Spencer Rattler was benched for Tyler Shough in this game. Shough looked significantly worse and would damage all the weapons in New Orleans if he were named the starter.
Dallas Cowboys @ Denver Broncos
- This was a tough game for Dak Prescott, who threw for 188 yards, no TDs, and two interceptions. He was benched early in the fourth quarter for Joe Milton.
- RJ Harvey got work in a blowout victory and scored three TDs. This could be nothing or could be a sign of things to come.
Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts
- Tyjae Spears and Tony Pollard both saw 12 touches in this game, and Spears continues to outperform Pollard. Spears totaled 82 yards and a TD, and Pollard totaled 53 yards.
- Jonathan Taylor cannot be stopped. He handled 12 carries that he took for 153 yards and two TDs, and caught both of his targets for 21 yards and another TD.
Green Bay Packers @ Pittsburgh Steelers
- Emmanuel Wilson had a big game this week, taking 11 carries for 61 yards and catching three passes for 26 yards. Josh Jacobs saw 13 carries that he took for just 33 yards and a TD.
- Roman Wilson led the Steelers in receiving this week, catching four passes for 74 yards and a TD.