Quinshon Judkins, Bijan Robinson, Christian McCaffrey, and the Bottom-5 Fantasy Football Offenses in NFL Week 8
Fantasy football owners are always looking to find the best offenses to help with Start ‘Em and Sit ‘Em decisions every week, but it’s equally important to find the worst offenses to avoid.
We’re now eight weeks into the season (and being on this list doesn’t mean teams are going to be on this list next week or every week), but we’re starting to see some real trends emerge. If you’ve been reading this article all year, you’ll notice some repeat offenders (ahem…Browns and Raiders).
And with that said, let’s dive into the five worst fantasy offenses in Week 8 and try to see which ones we should avoid (or consider forgiving) as we move forward into Week 9 and beyond.
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
This one is a little misleading as the Buccaneers won 23-3 and didn’t need to do much on offense, but numbers are numbers. The Bucs only had 212 yards of total offense on the day as Baker Mayfield only had 152 passing yards, Sean Tucker led the team with just 42 rushing yards, and Tez Johnson led the team with just 43 receiving yards. The Buccaneers will get a week off before hosting the New England Patriots in Week 10, so they’ll look to get WR Emeka Egbuka and WR Chris Godwin fully healthy before then.
Week 9 Best Bet to Produce: N/A (Bye week)
4. San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers have been averaging almost 350 yards of total offense per game this season, but Week 8 was a slog as they only managed 223 total yards and 15 points against a tough Houston Texans defense. RB Christian McCaffrey had a rare off day with just 68 total yards, while QB Mac Jones only threw for 193 yards on the day. The 49ers will look to get right against a scuffling Giants squad next week, and McCaffrey should be able to get going against a defense that gave up a huge day to Saquon Barkley in Week 8.
Week 9 Best Bet to Produce: Christian McCaffrey
3. Atlanta Falcons
While the Falcons have been a relatively good offense this season, things didn’t exactly go their way without QB Michael Penix and WR Drake Londoon on Sunday. Atlanta lost to the lowly Dolphins 34-10 and only put up 213 yards of total offense on the day. Cousins only had 173 passing yards on the day, while RB Bijan Robinson only had 25 rushing yards and 23 receiving yards. TE Kyle Pitts was a lone bright spot with nine catches for 59 yards, but the Falcons desperately need Penix and London back for their Week 9 matchup against New England (and beyond).
Week 9 Best Bet to Produce: Bijan Robinson
2. Cleveland Browns
Cleveland is becoming a regular on this list – and that’s not a good thing. The 2-6 Browns are averaging the second-least total offensive yards per game this season, and put up just 213 against the Patriots on Sunday. While RB Quinshon Judkins is usually the only reliable fantasy football start, he was held in check on Sunday before leaving the game with a shoulder injury. While TE Harold Fannin Jr. has some upside, Judkins is the only player fantasy football owners can trust coming out of the Browns’ Week 9 bye.
Week 9 Best Bet to Produce: N/A (Bye week)
1. Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings have been a sneaky subpar offense this season as they’re the sixth-worst team in the league in terms of offensive yards per game, and they put up a league-worst (through Sunday’s games) of 164 yards of total offense against the Chargers on Thursday Night Football. Despite having one of the best collection of skill players in the league, the Vikings have been bit but subpar quarterback play from backup QB Carson Wentz and will cross their fingers that QB J.J. McCarthy will get healthy for Week 9. There’s no guarantee that McCarthy will make things better, but it can’t get much worse at quarterback for WR Justin Jefferson, WR Jordan Addison, and TE T.J. Hockenson.
Week 9 Best Bet to Produce: Justin Jefferson