Week 9 DraftKings Monday Night Football Showdown Lineup: Josh Allen and Justin Jefferson Enter This Lineup

One of the NFL's best offenses in the Buffalo Bills take on one of the league's best defenses in the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Footballl.

This DraftKings showdown lineup features Fantasy playmakes from both squad with a value captain that has high-Fantasy upside.

Dawson Knox - Captain ($3,600)

Knox is a value captain that allows the rest of this lineup to filled with spend ups. Knox hasn't lived to his Fantasy production of year's past, but there is still an avenue for the Bills tight end to make the captain selection worthwhile.

Knox sees the field quite a bit as the veteran tight end has played at least 61% of snaps per game this season. Knox's high snap count hasn't translated to a heavy amount of Fantasy points as a 8.5 PPR showcase in week 2 is Knox's best Fantasy performance of the season.

Despite the low-scoring Fantasy performances this season, Knox is still worth the swing at captain to fill all the Fantasy studs in the lineup. Knox's snap share keeps the Bills tight end on the field enough to porduce enough Fantasy points to outperform his price points.

Josh Allen ($11,400)

The MVP candidate can do it all and needs to be in a part of any lineup a DFS player submits. Allen can stackup Fantasy points in any way the Bills QB wants to.

Allen is averaging 26.8 Fantasy points this season and need to be played no matter how difficult the Fantasy matchup is

Josh Allen has the MOST RIDICULOUS arm in the NFL and it isn’t even close.



Allen is currently on pace for his 2nd MVP trophy since being drafted in 2018.



The Bills QB is one of the most BRILLIANT talents football will ever see 😳🚀 pic.twitter.com/jxTuK2kgTf — Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) November 4, 2026

James Cook ($10,400)

Cook is the other piece of the puzzle in the Bills offense. The Bills running back scored at least 16.3 PPR points in seven out of eight games this week. In a matchup where passing the ball may be difficult, Cook's rushing ability serves as an outlet for DFS players.

Justin Jefferson ($9,800)

It hasn't been the season Jefferson Fantasy managers have hoped for so far this season, but this week provides the possibility for a strong Fantasy performance from the All-Pro wide receiver.

Jefferson failed to crack over 10 PPR points this season, but the matchup against the Bills presents the opportunity for Vikings wide receiver to buck the trend. The Bills allow 31.2 Fantasy points per game, 12th-most in the NFL. With the possibility of a negative game script and facing off against a suspect pass defense, Jefferson is set up with a path to get back to his high-scoring Fantasy ways.

Justin Jefferson the last time the Vikings met the Bills:



🔥 35.3 FPTS

🔥 10 Rec for 193 Rec Yds

🔥 TD

pic.twitter.com/RJXqIgbHr0 — FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) November 9, 2026

Carson Wentz ($9,000)

Wentz steps in for Kyler Murray, who will be out for this game, and may present a better passing option for the Vikings, along with DFS players. It won't be the first time Wentz steps in for Murray this and this matchup could produce Wentz's best Fantasy display of the season.

In two games this season, it's been a rollercaster Fantasy wise for the veteran QB. Wentz has a 19.2 and 6.3 Fantasy performances under his belt this season. Luckily for Wentz, he'll be at home for the matchup against the Bills, which provides a weather-free environment for the Vikings QB. Wentz's 19.2 Fantasy performance came at home, which bodes well for Wentz's Fantasy outlook.

T.J. Hockenson ($5,400)

Hockenson has been a steady second option in the Vikings passing attack and should remain so in this matchup. The Vikings tight end is second on the Vikings in targets, just three behind Jefferson.

Hockenson has been solid in the two games out of the bye with two games of 13.5 PPR points or more. The veteran has two straight game with a touchdown and looks to make it three games against the Bills.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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