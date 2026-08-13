Which Packers WR Holds More Fantasy Football Value? Matthew Golden vs. Jayden Reed

Fantasy football managers need to pay attention to the battle for the Green Bay Packers' WR2 position between second-year WR Matthew Golden and WR Jayden Reed. Whoever wins that job could have a meaningful season in fantasy football. Here is a breakdown of who will likely win that job and have more fantasy value than the other for the 2026 NFL season.

Matthew Golden

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (0) during the third day of training camp on July 31, 2026, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

First-round pick for the Packers, Golden had a disappointing rookie campaign. He had just 29 receptions for 361 receiving yards and no TDs in 2025. Despite the undeniable talent of Golden, placing any real stock in him for fantasy football in 2025 is difficult, and it should be. However, there is a path for him to see a rise in production, coming from former Packers WR Romeo Doubs, now being on the New England Patriots.

Doubs in 2025 led Green Bay pass catchers in receptions (55), targets (85), and receiving yards (724).

Golden has had a strong training camp. He has been one of QB Jordan Love’s favorite targets in the offseason. In a recent Friday practice with fans in attendance, Golden caught a 57-yard TD pass from Love in 11-on-11 play. While that is certainly encouraging to see, he will need to show early on in 2026 that he can produce at a different level, or he could be on a similar path that Buffalo Bills WR Keon Coleman went down.

ESPN for PPR fantasy formats in the 2026 season has Golden ranked as WR38.

Jayden Reed

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) runs after the catch for a touchdown as Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) defends during the first half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reed’s 2025 season is hard to evaluate. He had 19 receptions, 207 receiving yards, and one TD. He only appeared in seven games due to a broken collarbone he suffered in Week 2.

Despite being one of the bigger receiving weapons for Green Bay in the 2023 and 2024 seasons, recording 857 and 793 receiving yards in those two seasons. When Reed returned from his injury, he showed no trace of that level. A full offseason to recover should give Reed the potential to turn back into one of the best targets for Green Bay in their passing attack.

Reed outside of 2025 does not have a significant injury history. In the previous two seasons, he played in 33 out of 34 possible regular-season games.

ESPN for PPR fantasy formats for the 2026 season has Reed ranked as WR47.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who has more fantasy value for the 2026 season between Reed and Golden, Reed does.

Reed has proven success in creating meaningful fantasy performances, while Golden has not. At his ADP, Golden is overvalued. ESPN, in its PPR rankings for 2026, has the Packers WR1 Christian Watson ranked just one spot above Golden at WR37.

Golden certainly has a higher ceiling than Reed, but his floor is drastically lower. He is more than likely going to finish below his ADP than Reed, making Reed the safer and more valuable pick given his proven production. Also, given Reed's proven success with Love as his QB in 2024 and 2023, he is more likely to end up as the Packers' WR2.

A couple of better WR options near Golden's projected fantasy draft range are Jacksonville Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. (ranked WR40 by ESPN in PPR) and Tennessee Titans WR Wan’Dale Robinson (ranked WR42 by ESPN in PPR).

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