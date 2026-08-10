Albert Breer Empties His Packers Notebook From Training Camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. — My 15th training camp stop was here to observe a Packers team that has made the playoffs in six of Matt LaFleur’s seven years as head coach and is looking to break through.

• One pretty clear thing is that the Packers have a whole lot of balance on offense, but need a guy or two to take a step forward as a difference-maker. The most obvious candidate would be tight end Tucker Kraft, who is coming back from a torn ACL and has been eased into camp work. He was becoming that guy when he got hurt last year, and the question is whether he can get back there. The Packers are being careful with him now to try and get him back to that level sooner rather than later (they also have some depth questions at tight end).

Out of the receiver group, with Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden as the top three, Golden has the best shot at breaking through, possessing elite hands and downfield speed. We’ll see if he can work his way to that level in 2026.

• Jordan Love is now headed into his seventh year, so he’s at the point where he will be part of the solution when questions pop up, and there are some on offense. The good news is that with all of the progress he has made and steps he has taken developmentally in being able to run the show, the Packers feel like he’s getting there.

As for the questions, there is one on the depth behind running back Josh Jacobs, with Jacobs’s legal situation still playing out . Marshawn Lloyd has always had promise and he has been healthy in camp—but questions on his ability to stay on the field remain. Then there’s having to replace the savvy, physical presence of receiver Romeo Doubs, particularly in the red zone. There’s hope that Savion Williams, a third-rounder in 2025, might be able to help.

• That said, the biggest question on offense is how former first-rounder Jordan Morgan settles in at left tackle. He has played guard the past couple of years and will be replacing Rasheed Walker, who faded a bit at the end of his final season in Green Bay. Athletically, there’s a lot of promise there, but being at that position can be an adjustment, so there’s a shot he and the Packers will have to ride out some early bumps.

On the flip side, the rest of the line has a shot to be solid, with the goal that the group can bring a little more edge to the Packers on offense.

Jordan Love on 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan taking over at left tackle⬇️ pic.twitter.com/d0Ij0IDbTq — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) June 2, 2026

• Micah Parsons’s absence is pretty glaring, and replacing him for the first four (or more) weeks will be a challenge—likely done by committee and/or scheme. Barryn Sorrell, a 2025 fourth-rounder, is ascending as an edge rusher and has earned the shot to be part of the solution, and there’s optimism that Lukas Van Ness, who has fallen short of his draft position production-wise to this point, takes another step. Rookie Dani Dennis-Sutton has turned some heads, too.

The team is optimistic Parsons will be back soon after he’s eligible to come off the PUP list in Week 5, as the Packers play his old friends in Dallas in Week 6. That he’ll be eligible to practice after Week 2 was a factor in the decision to keep him on the PUP list because it’ll allow the team to ramp him up early.

Elsewhere in the front seven, veteran DT Javon Hargrave has been a nice pickup, and linebacker Edgerrin Cooper should be one of the league’s best at his position. There could be a few guys over the course of the year playing next to him, and one dark horse would be Ty’Ron Hopper, a former third-rounder who took a massive jump this offseason.

• Finally, with new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon bringing a more exotic scheme to Green Bay, having guys who can hold up on the back end is important. The staff believes it may have the league’s best safety tandem in Xavier McKinney and Evan Williams. And it looks like the cornerback situation might be better than most folks think, with rookie Brandon Cisse and veteran pickup Benjamin St-Juste flashing and challenging Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine for snaps.

The team really could use Javon Bullard back healthy at nickel. He was in a walking boot at practice Monday, but put all this together and the secondary has the balance and depth for Gannon to be creative with his front.