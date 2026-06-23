Who Is A Better Fantasy Basketball Prospect? Mikel Brown Jr. vs. Keaton Wagler

The 2026 NBA Draft is jammed packed with high-ceiling guards. This includes two guards projected to go inside the top-10: Keaton Wagler and Mikel Brown Jr. Here is a breakdown on who will be the better fantasy basketball prospect between the two in their rookie seasons.

Keaton Wagler

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) dribbles the ball against the Houston Cougars in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Before the start of the 2025-2026 college basketball season, Wagler, out of the University of Illinois, was not seen as a player who would be in the discussion to be taken in the NBA Lottery. Fast forward to now, there is no debate whatsoever that he should not. He averaged 17.9 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 4.2 APG, and shot 39.7 from three on 5.9 attempts per game last season with the Fighting Illini. He is also just 19 years old and has NBA size as a PG at 6’5”.

Wagler’s game is unique. He slows the game down often and is extremely methodical in how he creates space. It is different than a lot of guards in his draft class who create space with speed and twitch. While less common for a guard, Wagler's offensive approach has been proven successful, most notably by a couple of the best guards in the game, Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Though in year one, translating his game to the NBA, especially with him likely getting drafted to a team with a below-average roster, should prove difficult.

Mikel Brown Jr.

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) on the court in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Brown Jr. showed great potential ins freshman year at the University of Louisville. He averaged 18.2 PPG, 3.3 RPG, and 4.7 APG. His scoring skillset and positional versatility, being able to play on and off the ball, allow him to be a fit on a ton of teams picking within the lottery of the draft. His perimeter shooting is the main part of his offensive game that gives him switchability from being the primary ball handler to being able to slide over to the SG position.

Brown Jr. averaged 7.6 attempts per game on 34.4% from beyond the arc. His upside as a perimeter shooter was seen in a game against North Carolina State University. He scored an efficient 45 points, going 14-23 from the field, which included 10 made 3-pointers in the matchup. There are high points like this in his offensive game, but there are also some extreme low points. Against Duke, he shot 1-13 and 1-7 from distance. In the five games he played against top-25 ranked opponents, he only had one outing where he shot over 40% from the field. Overall, on the season, he shot 41% from the field

Final Verdict

When it comes to who is the better fantasy basketball player in year one between Brown Jr. and Wagler, Brown Jr. has a higher chance of having a better fantasy season. His game feels more translatable, at least initially in the league, than Wagler's. Even if they are both used as point guards primarily out of the gate, still, with how Wagler goes to create his offense, slow and methodical, Brown Jr. should be a more effective scorer in year one.

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