Keaton Wagler Discusses Potential Fit with Nets' Egor Dëmin and Nolan Traoré

The Brooklyn Nets appear closing in on their preferred option at No. 6 in this upcoming draft.

Keaton Wagler appears set to be off the board at that spot, though you never truly know what could happen.

“I already worked out for the Bulls, and then I was going to the Clippers," Wagler said. "That’s four and five. I think just hearing from them and kind of just knowing where I stood, kind of, I kind of just knew I didn’t need to work out. But still meeting with teams and talking to them, whatever teams wanted. But then also I just felt like I didn’t need to work out, honestly, because they’ve already seen me play throughout the whole season.”

The Nets have a fairly crowded point guard room with Egor Dëmin and Nolan Traoré in the fold, but Wagler believes he could still fit in nicely with the two.

"I think I would fit really well, being able to have the ball in my hands and make plays, but then also being able to play off the ball," Wagler said. "It’s something that I’m really good at, being able to play with other great players. I think they’re a really young team and I think just having a young group can help us all mesh really well together, all being around the same age. I think I’d fit in really well.

"Just being able to play off of them. My versatility, being able to play on or off the ball, is something I have. Being able to space the floor and shoot it, being an active cutter, being able to make plays with the ball in my hands coming off ball screens, attacking and just looking to make the right play."

Despite canceling his workout with the Nets, he still took time to meet with the organization, coming away with a positive impression.

“I talked with them at the combine, and I met with them again later," Wagler said. "They just seem like genuine people that it would be nice to go to. They’re really good people, and they really believe in me a lot.”

Wagler's from a small town in Kansas, but it seems like he'd be open to relocating to the Big Apple.

“It would be fun," Wagler said. "Just how many people are here, and all the fans that they have, it would be really cool."