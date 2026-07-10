Who Will Sign Nick Chubb?: 3 Of The Best Landing Spots For Him In Fantasy Football

Despite multiple severe injuries in his NFL career, veteran RB Nick Chubb is coming off a more-than-promising year in 2025. Last season, for the Houston Texans, he rushed for 506 yards on 122 carries and had a total of three TDs. He also played 15 games, which is the most outings he has appeared in since 2022, when he played 17 games with the Cleveland Browns.

Chubb’s days of being a top-five RB in fantasy football are behind him, but he still holds the value of a potential fantasy streaming RB option or a good RB handcuff. Here are three teams that make sense for Chubb to go to and his fantasy football outlook on those teams.

Dallas Cowboys

Jul 27, 2025; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) carries the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dallas Cowboys, going into last season, looked to have a shaky situation with their RB room. Though one player in that room stepped up and established himself as the RB1, Javonte Williams. Last season, Williams rushed for a career-high 1,201 rushing yards, which was the ninth most rushing yards of any RB in the NFL. Outside of Williams, there is no clear RB2. The Cowboys especially need that with Williams' injury history–tore ACL in the 2022 season.

The two RBs currently behind Williams on the Cowboys RB depth chart are Jaydon Blue and Malik Davis. Both players had under 300 rushing yards in 2025–Davis had 250 and Blue had 129. Chubb would be a certain upgrade from the two and would be a decent RB handcuff to have on a fantasy roster if he were to sign with Dallas.

Seattle Seahawks

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Seattle Seahawks losing Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker in free agency, Seattle needs to bolster their RB depth. Currently, they have a Zach Charbonnet as their RB1. Last season, he had a fairly heavy workload for an RB2. He had 184 rushes for 730 rushing yards and had 12 TDs. He had a major injury in the playoffs, tearing his ACL. So whether or not he will be ready to go on week 1 is up in the air.

Seattle also did add a RB in the 2026 NFL Draft. With their first round pick at #32 overall, they took RB out of Notre Dame University, Jadarain Price. He has the potential to play a big role in year one.

The addition of Chubb in Seattle would give them a reliable RB2 option. A guy who can go in and get three to four yards consistently. That is something that is hard to tell if the Seahawks currently have, with an RB coming off an ACL tear and also with an unproven rookie RB.

Chubb could be a starting-level fantasy player with Seattle early in the season if Charbonnet is not ready for the start of the season.

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 12, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Green Bay Packers need a more proven option behind their workhorse RB Josh Jacobs. Last season, Jacobs ran for 929 yards on 234 carries. In the two seasons that Jacobs has played for the Packers, the most rushing yards someone has had behind him was 502. That is a great production from an RB2, but the player who provided it, Emmanuel Wilson, is no longer on the roster. Their current RB2 is Chris Brooks. He is entering his fourth season in the NFL, and the most rushing yards he has had in a season is 183.

If Chubb were to get signed by Green Bay, he would be one of the better RB handcuff options in fantasy with the way the Packers utilize Jacobs.

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