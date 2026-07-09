Texans Training Camp Schedule Released: Dates, Location & Practices

With just around two weeks to go before the Houston Texans get their training camp rolling, we now officially know which dates the team will have open practices for the public, where those practices will be held, and a whole lot more information as we creep closer and closer to the start of the 2026 season.

It's been a long wait through the offseason to finally be just a few weeks away from training camp. And for a roster like the Texans who have ambitions of having a historic year in their 25th-anniversary season as a franchise, these showings could be the prelude to a really special few months ahead.

Let's sort through what we know about the Texans' 2026 training camp as the time for players to get back in the building sits right around the corner.

Dates for Texans' Training Camp

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans watches during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for when players will officially be back in the facility, there are two dates to be aware of: rookies will be getting a head-start on the veterans with their practices beginning on July 21st , while veterans will join in a week later on July 28th .

Those practices won't be open to the public. Any showing open to fans don't kick off until the beginning of August.

However, when the Texans do open the gates for fans, they have eight total public practices that already have tickets up for grabs.

Here's the list of dates for those public practice showings:

- Sat., August 1st (Back Together Saturday)

- Mon., August 3rd

- Tue., August 4th

- Wed., August 5th

- Fri., August 7th

- Sat., August 8th

- Mon., August 10th

- Tue., August 18th (Joint Practice with Las Vegas Raiders)

A few of these dates, according to the Texans, have already seen their tickets sold out–– particularly for their first practice on the 1st, and their joint practice against Las Vegas on August 18th.

Tickets are free for those looking to attend, but the demand for getting in is certainly high. So don't wait much longer if you're trying to get a look at the Texans' training camp action up close and in person.

Where the Texans' Training Camp Will Be Held

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) practices during training camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Thursday, August 21, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Each of the Texans' practices will be held at the Houston Methodist Training Center, including their joint practice with the Raiders that marks their final public showing of their training camp sessions.

The Houston Methodist Training Center has been the same location that the Texans have been hosting their training camp in dating back to 2019––meaning this season marks the eighth-straight year of doing so.

For those attending, parking is available in the Green Lot of the training center. Parking lots open two hours before practice begins, and gates open one hour before practice begins.

Per the Texans, most sessions last around one and a half to two hours, with each practice beginning at 9 a.m. CT, except for their night practice taking place on August 8th, which will instead be starting at 6 p.m. CT.

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