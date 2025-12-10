Why Blake Corum Could Be A Fantasy Football League Winner

Even though RB for the Los Angeles Rams, Blake Corum is listed at #2 on his team’s depth chart, in the last few weeks, he has carved out a meaningful role and is also coming off his best game yet. Here is a look at what Corum can provide for fantasy football managers for the rest of the season, and why he has the potential to be a league winner

Blake Corum Recent Production Breakdown

Blake Corum with the ELITE TD celly after the 48 yards 😂



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/TA53PUbUR2 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 7, 2025

Corum, in week 14, logged his largest rush yard total this season against the Arizona Cardinals. In the game, he had 12 carries for 128 yards and two touchdowns. This also extended a slight streak, marking the second game in a row that he had a yard per carry average over 10 yards. With this boom in his level of play, RB1 of the Rams, Kyren Williams, has still been heavily involved in the offense, but in this Corum’s has started to get a bigger role in the offense.

In the first seven games of the year, Corum played 30% or more of the Rams’ snaps twice. In the last five games, he has played 30% or more of snaps in all five contests. His role has still not hit that threshold that makes a fantasy manager comfortable, in giving him a starting spot, but by next week, he could be well on his way to doing so. With his big game last week, it would not be surprising to see a tick up in his usage from now until the end of the 2025 season.

Blake Corum Rest of Season Fantasy Outlook

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) rushes the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In the last four games of the year, the Rams will play the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, and Arizona Cardinals. This group of teams is a combo of good and bad rushing defenses.

In week 15, the Rams will play the Lions. This year, the Lions have been one of the better teams in the NFL in defending the run. In the year, they are giving up the 10th fewest rushing yards per game, and in PPR fantasy formats, they have allowed the fewest fantasy points out of any team in the NFL to the RB position. Another thing that has stood out about Detroit’s rush defense is that they have only allowed nine rushing touchdowns all year.

The Rams' week 16 opponent, the Seattle Seahawks, is probably the best rushing defense out of the bunch. This year, they are allowing the fourth fewest rushing yards per game, 91.2 yards, and as of late, their play has elevated to an even higher level. Over the last three games, they have allowed just 83.3 rushing yards per game. Them being elite statistically in this category has reflected on the scoring of opposing fantasy football RBs. In PPR fantasy formats, the Seahawks are allowing the seventh fewest points out of any team to the RB position.

In the final two games of the year, Los Angeles will play the Cardinals and the Atlanta Falcons. They will play the Falcons in week 17 and the Cardinals in week 18.

Corum has already shown he can have a big game against the Cardinals, and the unknown out of these two teams–the Falcons–statistically is the worst out of all four of the Rams’ remaining opponents when it comes to guarding the run. In the year, they are allowing the ninth most rushing yards per game in the NFL, 131 yards.

With all these matchups, some favorable, some not, Corum could excel. He just needs a tick up in volume, and he could be well on his way to completely changing the ceiling of a fantasy team late in the 2025 season. Fantasy managers in a bind could start him against Detroit, but teams with more depth at the RB position may want to wait until week 16 to see if Corum can stack another notable fantasy point output in week 15, until pulling the trigger and adding him to their starting lineup.

