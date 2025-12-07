Jayden Reed Activated and Ready for Action Against Chicago

The Green Bay Packers get a significant boost with the return of Jayden Reed. Reed had been injured way back in Week 2 against Washington. The wide receiver had foot and shoulder issues. Mainly, the shoulder err broken collarbone was the more serious of the two maladies.

Anyway, the good news is Reed is back! For a team like Green Bay and passing attack they possess, this is a huge development. One main reason is directly below.

Jayden Reed caught 12 of 15 passes thrown over 20 yards in the air, gained almost 400 yards after the catch and averaged 2.20 yards per route run and 15.6 yards per catch last year.



Packers are getting back a really good player for the stretch run — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) December 7, 2025

The Significance Of Jayden Reed Returning

Chicago now has another gamebreker to worry about. Matthew Golden remains questionable and projects to be limited Sunday afternoon. Apparently, Reed will not have such limitations. He also had eight touchdown catches in 2023 and six more in 2024. Furthermore, he can occasionally run some gadget plays to get out in space.

While the Bears may not have to worry about that a lot, the threat is at least there. Reed can be slotted anywhere from the slot to out wide. Jordan Love likes to utilize him to spread out the field and keep teams honest. Having a player that can efficiently run intermediate and some deep routes help. With Tucker Kraft out, the Packers have been a little too predictable at times.

I am starting Jayden Reed today.



The Bears have allowed the fourth-most receiving touchdowns inside the 10-yard line this year.



Last year, Reed was tied for the team lead in RZ target share and scored on his only RZ target this season. pic.twitter.com/f2kpjdCzQS — Jeremy (@PopesFFH) December 7, 2025

There is always the concern for re-injury. Remember, he had surgery on both is foot and shoulder. Green Bay may go easy as first but reports at practice say that Reed was going full-tilt. It will be intriguing if Adam Stenavich (Offensive Coordinator) reigns him in a little with the play calling. Then again, maybe Green Bay does not.

Reed allows Christian Watson to work the field better which is something that has been lacking. Watson can get open a little easier. People forget that Watson has only played the last six weeks after being injured himself. It took a few weeks for him to get up to game speed. Having a duo like this rolling for Jordan Love can only boost his fortunes as well.

What This Means For Chicago

The Chicago Bears defense has flirted with disaster so many times this season. Despite this, the Bears find themselves at 9-3 and in first place. Chicago takes a lot of risks on defense and will get burned on them. Despite being number one in turnovers caused, they are 22nd in passing yards allowed and 28th in rushing yards yielded.

While the Bears felt the Philadelphia offense was too predictable, Green Bay's offense just added a few levels. Again, the mere threat of Reed puts some onus on Chicago to be a bit more mindful of the deeper balls going down the field.

It will be an electric atmosphere late Sunday afternoon from Lambeau Field. The best part is that Green Bay and Chicago do this again five days before Christmas on Saturday Night Football. Even better, watching Jayden Reed against the Chicago secondary will be a fascinating watch on Sunday and in two weeks time. Watch the fanatsy football points fly!

