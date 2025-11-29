Bears Defender Cheekily Hints Eagles’ Offense Was ‘Too Predictable’ in Latest Loss
The Bears beat the Eagles on Friday, 24-15, and it was a pretty thorough beatdown. Chicago dominated Philadelphia on the ground with over 280 rushing yards and the defense kept a tight lid on Jalen Hurts’s offense. The Eagles managed only three points in the first half and struggled to move the ball all day to the extent Richard Sherman suggested at halftime that Nick Sirianni should wish for a new offensive coordinator.
It was a painfully familiar sight for Eagles fans. The reigning Super Bowl champs have been a disaster offensively going on a month at this point. The team has still managed a few wins thanks to how talented and clutch the defense has been, but that only gets a team so far. And it doesn’t take away from the sheer ugliness of every single Philadelphia possession.
Despite employing Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith the Eagles rank 20th or worse in yards per game, passing yards per game, and rushing yards per game. Each game brings new issues to untangle. There is no rhythm, rhyme, or reason to anything the team does. It’s baffling to watch given they won the Super Bowl last year on the back of a very effective, if not quite elite, offensive attack.
The Bears did a tremendous job shutting down the Eagles and afterwards safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who played for the Eagles last season, jumped on the show Speakeasy with LeSean McCoy and Emmanuel Acho. CJGC was asked by McCoy if the Eagles’ offense was “too easy” and “too predictable.” His cheeky reaction suggests he does indeed believe Philly’s offense was easy to guard.
When McCoy asked his question, Gardner-Johnson only winked in response.
Gardner-Johnson is one of the NFL’s more notorious trash-talkers, to be sure, and it isn’t surprising to see him take a jab at his old team after a big win. Nevertheless it is interesting in light of the Eagles’ enormous struggles to move the ball against a variety of opponents, not just Chicago.
Predictability does seem to be a problem from outside the building. Defenses appear keyed into what Philadelphia is trying to do. The Bears certainly were, to the extent they forced a unique fumble on Philly’s signature tush push. Offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo has had a very tough time finding a counter for anything opponents throw at him. In some games the Eagles’ talent will win the day no matter what, but against good opponents like the Bears, talent is only a fraction of the equation.
Despite an 8-4 record, it feels like the season is on the brink in Philadelphia.