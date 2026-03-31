Odell Beckham Reunion with the New York Giants in the Cards?

Once again, the rumor winds are blowing with the New York Giants and Odell Beckham Jr. Yes, this makes plenty of sense. Beckham had a glorious run with the Giants that ended equally bad. However, with many waxing poetic about the good times, John Harbaugh has added a little more to the speculation.

John Harbaugh on the idea of signing Odell Beckham:



"You look at every option, and Odell is an option. He and I do talk, and we do text. We maintain a really great relationship. He's one of my very favorite people in the world." pic.twitter.com/gpHJL8AlVi — Big Blue Film Room (@BigBlueFilmRoom) March 31, 2026

Beckham has not had a 1,000 yard season since 2018 and that was his first in Cleveland. He has enjoyed a few productive seasons since then including that 2023 stint in Baltimore. It is widely believed the wide receiver has changed his tune since his earlier and more brash days. Humble pie often gets served eventually and it did with Beckham.

The Fantasy Football Red Flags With Beckham

Obviously signing a 33 year old player out of the league for an entire calendar year causes considerable apprehension. Debates over what number a player would wear are immaterial here. What is more important is where Beckham would fit in as a New York Giant. He would likely battle for a secondary or tertiary option at this juncture at best.

At worse, there is always the chance the old habits resurrect themselves in the media's largest spotlight. Again, many believe that this is a different Beckham and largely that is very believable. However, the 2024 season with Miami saw a marked regression in ADOT (average distance of target). Beckham dropped from 13.9 to 7.6.

One of the reasons was how Miami utilized the receiver in a limited role. The other was that acceleration just was not there. His fantasy relevance plummeted outside the Top 100 among wide receivers (171st). His three previous years were all outside the Top 50. The sunset had come.

The Diplomatic Response And The Reality

Naturally, Johh Harbaugh had to make the diplomatic response. It triggered other players to jump into the conversation. From a fantasy standpoint, Beckham has little or no value or juice. Jaxson Dart needs targets that can get open and catch the football. Sure, Beckham can still do that in exhibitions and maybe training camp but NFL action is a different story.

Even if the Giants or any team took this a step further (see the Pittsburgh Penguins, etc.), the cold reality is that this stop would be a footnote and little else. Expecting anything more would be foolhardy

For New York and other teams, it was feasible in 2022 maybe 2023 but not now. One thing is certain and that is again the speculation plus the triggered responses. Names do sell.

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