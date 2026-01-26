Kayshon Boutte and Hunter Henry Worst Conference Championship Fantasy Losers

Sunday's first game between the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos started out calm enough but got worse and worse as the game went along. Footing and traction got ugly for both teams. There were mistakes galore and survival seemed more essential than anything else. The Patriots and Broncos provided the bulk of the forgetful fantasy performances.

Finding the lowest outputs and disasters was pretty easy. Here we go!

Kayshon Boutte -- New England Patriots

The Denver Broncos can make any offense look silly but Mother Nature added a second punch that turned everything ugly. For a medium to long-range route runner, Kayshon Boutte was always going to have a challenge in this game. That got amplified as the weather completely deteriorated. Television did not do it justice. Winds and snow like that make for some nearly impossible conditions.

Again, Drake Maye looking very ordinary did not help. Maye only completed 10 passes on Sunday for under 100 yards. Worse, however, was Boutte. He was targeted six times and only caught one pass for six yards. The previous two contests saw him rack up 141 yards combined. A couple of those Maye attempts were at least catchable.

These are NFL players after all. Yesterday was brutal but more was expected from Boutte. Mack Hollins came back for the Patriots and led them with 51 receiving yards on two catches. More was just expected.

Wil Lutz - Denver Broncos

Frankly, one could have lumped both kickers here in this spot. Unfortuately, the snow and wind is far from their fault. Add in all the things that get thrown off with the kicking game and this seems unfair. However, a results-oriented business looks at what is projected and cringes here.

Wil Lutz made one extra point, missed a kick, and had another tipped at the line (amazing play by the way). That provided one fantasy point for those probably expecting at least eight or more going into Sunday. If you were wondering about Andy Borregales, it was not much better. Borregales missed two field goals as well and squibbed a chip shot field goal in for a total of four points.

Be honest, did you know who Leonard Taylor was before yesterday’s game?



Now you do. The second-year DT made the play of the game, blocking Wil Lutz’s field goal attempt to keep the lead intact.



“It’s pretty amazing just knowing that all the hard work I put in, it’s finally… — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) January 26, 2026

Lutz's field goal attempt were from pretty long distances for the conditions though. Empower Field at Mile High looked like a chewed out shell of itself by the second half.

Hunter Henry - New England Patriots

Again, this gets brutal and almost petty in some ways. However, Hunter Henry just did not stand out on Sunday afternoon. A safety valve has to be there and he could not get open much. Henry ended up with two catches for 12 yards. That is a far cry from the 45.2 yards per game receiving this season.

The game was abysmal but it did not start out that way. Henry was blanketed most of the way by the Denver seccondary. As conditions went downhill, it was believed that the tight end could get open a little more often. He really did not as he only saw three targets. That first one came with 67 seconds left in the first half!

Maybe it was one of those days but 3.2 fantasy points from a higher caliber tight end just hurts.

More Fantasy On Si Content: