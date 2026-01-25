Patriots vs. Broncos Live Scores, Updates, and More from AFC Championship Game

DENVER, Colo. — It all comes down to this in the AFC.

With temperatures sitting at a high of just 17° in Denver, the Broncos are welcoming the Patriots to Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday afternoon with an AFC championship—and a trip to Super Bowl LX—on the line.

New England enters this one winners of 14 of its last 15 games after a 1–2 start to the year, riding a high of MVP-level quarterback play from Drake Maye and a leadership style from coach Mike Vrabel that has Patriots fans believing yet again. Denver, meanwhile, finished atop the conference with a 14–3 regular-season record and is fresh off of an overtime win over the Bills last weekend. The storyline heading into this one, however, is that the Broncos will be without quarterback Bo Nix for the remainder of the postseason after he suffered a broken bone in his ankle. The team will turn to veteran backup Jarrett Stidham in his place.

We’ll have you covered all game long here at Sports Illustrated, where we’re live from Denver with scores, updates, commentary, and more from the contest. Follow along!

Patriots vs. Broncos: Live Scores, Updates, and More from Mile High Stadium

