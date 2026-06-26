WWE Night Of Champions 2026 Predictions And Fantasy Booking: All Hail King Jey Uso!

WWE will be holding their Night of Champions 2026 PLE in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at 1:00 PM EST on Saturday, June 27. There are plenty of ways to get fantasy points from your WWE superstars, but the quickest way to pile up points is by winning matches, especially championship matches, which there are plenty of on this show, as well as the King of the Ring Tournament Finals.

There isn't a single match without a title on the line or a stipulation, so this PLE will be key for closing out your fantasy month. These are our predictions for all the matches on the WWE Night of Champions 2026 card.

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs Jade Cargill: Women's United States Championship

This match is one of the toughest to predict on the card. There is sure to be plenty of shenanigans on the outside from B-Fab, Michin, and potentially Chelsea Green. While this one could go either way, and Tiffy needs the belt more than Jade does, we expect Jade to go over in this match and win the United States title.

This will allow Jade to go on and feud with Charlotte Flair, leading to a title match at SummerSlam, making the match as big as possible for their two-night event. The loss could also make Tiffy realize she needs Chelsea, prompting her to form a faction or tag team with Green. They could quickly find themselves in the women's tag team title picture.

Winner: Jade Cargill By Pinfall: New US Champion

Trick Williams (c) vs Ricky Saints: Men's United States Championship

Trick Williams poses on the turnbuckle before a match during the WWE Road to WrestleMania show, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026 | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams is winning this match. There is no chance he loses the title here. The best-case scenario for Saints is that Carmelo Hayes gets involved, and this one ends in a disqualification, leading to a triple threat at either Saturday Night's Main Event or SummerSlam. However, we don't expect that to happen, and Trick likely goes over clean.

Winner: Trick Williams By Pinfall: Retains US Championship

Seth Rollins vs Bron Breaker: Steel Cage Match

There should be fantasy points galore in this match, with it being a steel cage match. Expect all types of bonuses and hijinks in this match. This match can go one of two ways, and Bronson Reed will likely play a big part in this match as a surprise return. While it would make sense that Reed would come back, smash Rollins, and Breaker gets this win, that's not how we think this plays out.

The steel cage is designed to keep other competitors out, but that's the opposite of what happens and the opposite of what would happen here. Perhaps not putting an unlocked door on the cage would help, but that's a whole other issue. Our prediction for this match is a bit extensive, though.

During this match, we will get the normal shenanigans from Logan Paul and Austin Theory, who will ultimately be run off by the Street Profits. This will, at some point, lead to a distraction that allows Seth Rollins to escape the cage when he looks down and out. When he escapes, he'll be attacked by a returning Reed, who will throw him into the cage before throwing him back in the cage and hitting him with multiple Tsunami's.

The Street Profits will look to make the save, but will be outnumbered, leaving The Vision standing tall and looking stronger than ever. However, that's when Reed turns on Breaker, establishing himself as the new leader of the Vision, much like Breaker did to Rollins.

This will put Breaker and Reed on a crash course for SummerSlam, with Paul Heyman's loyalty looming over everything. Meanwhile, Rollins will finally be done with the Vision and will set his sights on Roman Reigns after his big win, which will be the main event of Night 2 of Summerslam.

Winner: Seth Rollins By Escaping Cage

Iyo Sky vs Liv Morgan: Queen of the Ring Tournament Finals

Liv Morgan during the Women’s Royal Rumble during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

We have Sky winning this match, leading to a showdown between best friends for the WWE Women's title at SummerSlam between Sky and Rhea Ripley. However, she will not win this match clean against the Women's World Champion. There will be interference that costs Morgan.

There is a chance a returning Stephanie Vaquer costs Liv here, but we are hoping that isn't the case. We are hoping that Raquel Rodriguez will finally turn on Liv, setting up a title match between the two at SummerSlam. Roxanne Perez could also turn, but it makes more sense to leave her loyalties a mystery for the time being.

Winner: Iyo Sky By Pinfall: Queen of the Ring Tournament Winner

Jey Uso vs Oba Femi: King of the Ring Tournament Finals

This match could very much go either way. There is a scenario where Oba squashes Jey and puts his championship shot on the line against Brock Lesnar's career at Night 1 of SummerSlam before moving on to Roman Reigns, but that's not what we expect to happen. We believe WWE is going to save Roman vs Oba for WrestleMania, and make Oba win the Royal Rumble and deal with Jacob Fatu before getting to Roman.

It may not be the most popular decision, but Jey winning leads to a much more interesting story. Jey goes on to get his title shot at SummerSlam to fight for the belt that Roman put on the map, potentially against the man who took the belt off Roman. Whether Jey wins or loses, it drastically changes the dynamics of the Bloodline. Either Jey wins, and he's on a level playing field with Roman, or he loses, and Jacob continues to ascend up the Bloodline.

However, there is no way Jey is pinning Oba, and fans are going to hate this. With this match being in Saudi Arabia and most likely taking place on ESPN, we are getting Brock Lesnar in this match. This match will go to the outside, and Lesnar will appear, likely F-5ing Oba through the announcer's table. That will lead to a last-second countout as Oba falls just short of beating the referee's 10-count. This will lead to Oba vs Brock at SummerSlam, where Oba will retire Lesnar.

Winner: Jey Uso By Count Out: King of the Ring Tournament Winner

Cody Rhodes (c) vs Gunther vs Sami Zayn: Undisputed WWE Championship Triple Threat Match

Cody Rhodes poses in the ring during the WWE Road to WrestleMania show, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026 | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gunther should win this match after retiring John Cena, AJ Styles, and Goldberg. Sami would be the most interesting direction they could go here. Nevertheless, WWE is going to play it safe and have Cody retain his title here. They are going to want Cody to headline Night 1 of SummerSlam so we have to continue on with his title reign.

The only way Cody loses this is if Randy Orton returns to cost him the title, and we get Randy and Cody at SummerSlam without the title on the line. Then you could either set up Jey and Sami or Oba and Gunther at SummerSlam. Our money is on Cody vs Jey at Summerslam, though. Unfortunately, we have to predict another Cody defense here, most likely pinning Sami.

Winner: Cody Rhodes By Pinfall: Retains WWE Championship



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