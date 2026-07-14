WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Predictions And Fantasy Booking: Can Cody Rhodes And CM Punk Coexist?

WWE will be holding another Saturday Night's Main Event PLE at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, at 8:00 PM EST on Saturday, July 18, exclusively on Peacock. This is our first PLE since Night of Champions.

There are numerous ways to get fantasy points from your WWE superstars, but the quickest way to score fantasy points is by winning matches, especially championship matches. We only have one set of titles on the line at this PLE, so you may have to rely heavily on foreign objects and shenanigans at this one.

Card for Saturday Night’s Main Event...



- Tag Team Match: WWE Champion CM Punk & Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther & Sami Zayn



- Special Appearance: World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns teaming with New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson



-WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Paige &… pic.twitter.com/JnYcb4DQbn — J O H N (@RomanEra0) July 14, 2026

This is only a four-match card as of Tuesday, July 14, but it should be a fun one. It's our last big show before the two-night SummerSlam. These are our predictions for all the matches on this WWE Saturday Night's Main Event card.

Lyra Valkyria vs Bayley

Lyra and Bayley will be kicking off a fresh new feud that we expect to continue on long beyond this first match. It could possibly continue with another match as soon as SummerSlam with some sort of stipulation.

This spiraling version of Valkyria, who looks like she's becoming Samara from The Ring, should ultimately win this feud, but she's not going to win this fight. Bayley is going to win this match, likely with a roll-up, and it is going to further Lyra's descent into madness.

After the match, Lyra is going to look dismayed, and Bayley might even try to console her. Of course, this won't go well. Valkyria is going to give Bayley a relentless beatdown, potentially utilizing foreign objects, and stand tall over Bayley despite taking the loss.

Winner: Bayley By Pinfall

Danhausen vs JD McDonagh: No Disqualification

This is going to be the match when fantasy points pile up. There will be shenanigans galore in this one. Danhausen has already suggested that he has some help to even the odds against McDonagh and the Judgement Day.

There are a ton of options who could come to the aid of Danhausen. We expect him to come to the ring with the zombified versions of the Miz and Kit Wilson, but that's not who he is talking about. The potential options to get involved are the mini-hausens, his large experiment, Matt Cardona, or even Jalen Brunson or other members of the 2026 NBA Champion New York Knicks.

While we do believe there will be some Knicks who get involved from the crowd in some way, we do not expect Brunson to get involved because his segment with The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns will likely be just before the main event. However, we do think Matt Cardona will be involved, but it could be a return of his Zack Ryder Gimmick.

Ultimately, Danhausen will curse McDonagh and come away with a pinfall win after infinite nonsense. There is no chance they are having Danhausen lose in Madison Square Garden in front of an arena full of Knicks fans against McDonagh.

Winner: Danhausen By Pinfall

Paige and Brie Bella (c) vs Fatal Influence (Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley): WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

This isn't an overly interesting match, and it will likely be the end of the title reign of Paige and Brie. This title reign was always about the WrestleMania moment more so than the follow-up. It's time to take the titles off these legends and crown the quickly rising Fatal Influence.

There are two different ways that we can get to a Fatal Attraction pinfall victory. Either way, we believe that Paige will take the pin. The simple version of this is Jacy Jane distracts the champions and Fatal Influence finishes off the champions and takes the titles.

However, there is a more interesting version of this. If Brie's twin sister Nikki Bella is healthy enough to return after missing WrestleMania, she could get involved and cost the champs, leading to a heel turn from the Bellas on Paige and kicking off a feud between Nikki and Paige that will likely lead to a match at SummerSlam. Even if that doesn't happen on this show, Paige taking the pinfall will lead to this happening on an upcoming show of Raw or Smackdown. It could potentially be Brie and Paige if Nikki still isn't cleared to wrestle.

Winner: Fatal Influence By Pinfall

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes vs Gunther and Sami Zayn: Tag Match

This is a classic "can they coexist" scenario. Spoiler alert: they can't. The purpose of this match is going to be to brew up some bad blood between Punk and Cody before their big championship match at SummerSlam. So far, they have been two friends respectfully competing for a title. This feud needs more heat if it's going to main event Night 1 of SummerSlam, and this is how they light that match.

It would have been nice if they found a more interesting way to get us here, but this is what they are giving us. Either Cody or Punk is going to "accidentally" hit or distract the other, which will lead to Gunther locking on the sleeper hold until his victim passes out. If we had to pick, it will likely be Punk who gets caught in the sleeper.

Winner: Gunther and Sami Zayn By Submission

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