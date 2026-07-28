WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 1 Predictions And Fantasy Booking: Brock Lesnar And Oba Femi Will Steal The Show

WWE SummerSlam 2026 will take place this weekend in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It will be a two-night event, with the first night taking place on Saturday, August 1 at 6:00 PM EST. We will be focusing on the first night here.

The card for WWE SummerSlam on Saturday



- WWE Undisputed WWE Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

- Hell in a Cell: Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi

- WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. IYO SKY

- Nick Aldis vs. Gunther

- Paige & The Bellas (Brie & Nikki Bella vs.… pic.twitter.com/AQLeevHj88 — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) July 27, 2026

As of now, both nights will feature six matches; however, that could still potentially change with one more episode of Smackdown still to come. This will be the biggest event of the summer for WWE and for WWE fantasy owners. There are sure to be a ton of fantasy points scored with all the championship matches and stipulations on the card.

This is sure to be an exciting night for WWE fans and fantasy owners. Now, let's get into our predictions and fantasy booking for Night 1 of SummerSlam 2026.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 Predictions And Fantasy Booking

Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, Lainey Reid) vs Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, and Paige: Six-Woman Tag

This match will feature the heel faction Fatal Influence, led by Jacy Jayne, taking on a group of WWE legends. It seems pretty cut-and-dried that Fatal Influence should win this match. There is no reason to have a young heel faction lose to the Bella Twins and Paige other than to just have a happy ending to the fight.

However, we believe this is going to be a very unhappy ending. This is where the partnership between the Bellas and Paige implodes. Paige is going to take another pinfall, likely from Jacy Jayne, and the Bellas are going to turn on her.

Hopefully the heel turn comes on this show, but it could come on Monday Night Raw. This will be the last time Paige teams with either Bella twin, and this match will likely be used to kick off a singles feud between Nikki and Paige.

Winner: Fatal Influence By Pinfall

The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso) vs Solo Sikoa, Royce Keys, and LA Knight: Six-Man Tag

This feud has been given a ton of time on both Raw and Smackdown. We also know that anything involving the Bloodline is generally very meticulously crafted and written. That means there could be a big swerve coming here, and that swerve will likely be Sikoa turning on Knight and Keys to join back with his brothers and cousins in the Bloodline.

For fantasy purposes, this match should have a lot more chaos than the six-women's tag. There will likely be weapons used, at least one person will go through a table, and there could be some sort of involvement from a new Bloodline member if Solo doesn't turn on his partners.

Regardless of exactly how it happens, the Bloodline is getting the win here, and it will likely be Jacob who gets the win with the Tongan Death Grip. Most likely on LA Knight after Solo's turn. This will give Knight an even larger issue with the Bloodline, potentially sowing the seeds for an eventual War Games match in November, and an eventual Roman Reigns vs LA Knight title match.

Winner: The Bloodline By Submission

Gunther vs Nick Aldis

When it comes to how this match plays out, a lot depends on what WWE's long-term plans are for Aldis. If the plan is to have this be a one-off match, of course he has to lose; however, if this is the start of him being a full-time wrestler, things could be a bit more interesting. There is also a decent chance a stipulation is added to this match on Smackdown Friday night.

Still, while we expect Aldis to push Gunther to his limits and look strong, Gunther will still likely win this match. If Aldis is going to go back to being the Smackdown general manager, they could run back a similar ending to what we saw with Gunther and Pat McAfee, where Aldis loses but earns his respect, so they can realistically co-exist. Either way, Gunther chokes him out to finish this match.

Winner: Gunther By Submission

Liv Morgan (c) vs IYO SKY: Women's World Championship

Everything involving the build to this championship match has been a mess, dating back to Morgan being in the King of the Ring tournament. Most of what Liv has been doing on TV has been built around Danhausen and his curse. The result of this match will simply come down to whether or not the curse is brought up.

If the announce team is bringing up that she's cursed, or there is a segment with Danhausen cursing her again, she has no shot. Her best chance is if they are acting like the curse doesn't exist. Still, it feels like this match being on Night 1 could be used as more of a tool to throw more gas on the fire for the Danhausen vs Dominik Mysterio match on Night 2. The best way to do that is to have Liv drop the belt and blame Danhausen.

Winner: IYO SKY by Pinfall

Oba Femi vs Brock Lesnar: Hell In A Cell

This is probably most people's most anticipated match of the night. It is easily the best built feud on this card, and should skyrocket Oba Femi into being a top guy.

We know how Lesnar matches go. It will be a finisher fest, and likely won't go much more than 10 minutes. That doesn't mean it won't be jam-packed with excitement. As far as fantasy scoring goes, we don't expect a ton of weapons because these two are going to use the cell as the weapon.

This one will end when Lesnar hits Oba with multiple F5s again and looks like he has this match locked up. However, that's not how it goes this time. Femi will somehow kick out and will power himself up with a look of fury in his eyes, much to the shock of a stunned Lesnar. Oba hits the fall from grace and finishes the beast to win both the match and the rubber match in this feud. There is a chance that Brock retires after this match, but for real this time.

Winner: Oba Femi By Pinfall

CM Punk (c) vs Cody Rhodes: Undisputed WWE Championship

The build to this match has been less than stellar, but there is no denying the star power. Still, we don't have a ton to say about this match and this match.

We don't expect any interference, and ultimately the story of this feud is going to have to be told in the ring because, as of now, it feels rushed and there isn't a ton of substance there. This could be the first match of a longer feud, or we could get some sort of return after the match to kick something new off. Either way, CM Punk should win this by pinfall. Fans have had enough of Cody as champion.

Winner: CM Punk By Pinfall

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