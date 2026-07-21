WWE SummerSlam Card Preview, Predictions, And Fantasy Booking: Danhausen Finishes Off His Final Boss

We are now well on our way to WWE SummerSlam 2026, and the match card is beginning to take shape. It will be a two-night event, on Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.



With two nights of wrestling, there are two nights to score fantasy points, making this one of the most relevant events of the year, on par with WrestleMania. Here, we are going to take a look at how the card is shaping up and predict how things will shake out before a SummerSlam card that still has plenty of matches to add. With eight confirmed matches, we could get as many as six to eight more.



However, this is not our prediction article of who is going to win these matches. That will be coming later this month.



Confirmed Matches



Roman Reigns (c) vs Seth Rollins: World Heavyweight Championship



The importance of this match is the championship. We don't expect any outside interference or any kind of wonky ending. Since winning the championship at WrestleMania, it seems like the intent is to have Reigns prove he can win on his own with no help from the Bloodline.



At some point, the Bloodline will likely get involved in a match, enraging the Tribal Chief, but we don't expect that to be in the Night 2 main event at SummerSlam. This story is too important for that. Reigns is the main character of WWE, and Reigns needs to conquer his arch-nemesis on his own.



CM Punk (c) vs Cody Rhodes: Undisputed WWE Championship



We don't expect interference in this match; however, this one could have a blowup after the match with a full-blown heel turn. Punk vs Cody feels more like the first match of an escalating feud, rather than the culmination of a story.



We might not even get a definitive winner in this one. While we don't expect interference, Sami Zayn could still be lurking. As of now, it's not clear what his role at this event will be. Regardless, we expect this feud to continue beyond SummerSlam. This match should be the Night 1 main event.



Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi: Hell in a Cell



We have seen enough Lesnar matches to know how this goes. If you get fantasy points for finishers, this match will be gold. It is going to take a ton to put either of these monsters down. With that said, we don't expect many weapons outside of the cell itself. This will be a finisher fest, and don't be shocked if we see Oba kick out of even more F-5s than he did in their last match.



Liv Morgan (c) vs Iyo Sky: Women's World Championship



If Morgan is involved in a match, there is going to be shenanigans because of the Judgement Day. They always get involved. There are a lot of potential run-ins in this match.



We could get Raquel or Roxy finally turning on Liv, or we could also get a returning Stephanie Vaquer. Then there is always Danhausen, who is a human cartoon character, who could pull anything out of his bag of tricks. This one has the potential to get out of hand.



Jade Cargill vs Tiffany Stratton vs 3 additional opponents: Interim WWE Women's Championship 5 Women Ladder Match



So far, we only have two of the five participants in this ladder match. It's not clear who they will be adding to this match. If we are going to guess, we'd expect that the final three women in this match will be Charlotte Flair, Chelsea Green, and Lash Legend.



There are other options they could go with, like Giulia, Kiana, Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, and Blake Monroe, but we are going with the three named. We should find out in the next two Smackdowns unless they do a surprise entrant the night of.



Penta (c) vs Chad Gable: Intercontinental Championship



This feels like Gable finishing his story. There is a strong chance that this will be the best technical match of the weekend, but we don't expect any weapons or outside involvement. We will get a straightforward match with what we expect will be a title change.



The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu, The Usos) vs LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, and Royce Keys: Six Man Tag



A six-man tag match better have all types of weapons and shenanigans. If not, what are we even doing here? This match should have plenty of fantasy points, and we wouldn't be shocked at all if we get other people involved. Perhaps new members of the Bloodline or a foe to oppose them.



Gunther vs Nick Aldis



Many are looking at this match as a bit of a joke. Aldis is an excellent wrestler, and people might be shocked when they see him in his ring gear. For anyone who hasn't watched him in TNA or on the indies, you will be in for a treat. This should be a great match.



Predicted Matches



These are matches we believe could end up on the SummerSlam card, but have not yet been confirmed.



Trick Williams (c) vs Carmelo Hayes vs Baron Corbin: United States Championship Triple-Threat



This match was already set up when Corbin attacked Williams and Hayes, ending their championship match. We'd rather just see a great match with Williams and Hayes, but we are almost certainly getting this match.



The Vision vs Alpha Academy: Tag Team Championships



This should be the end of the Vision. Bron Breaker is going to go from the future of WrestleMania main events to dropping titles to Alpha Academy. Breaker should destroy Theory in a post-match angle and put this faction to bed.



Danhausen vs Dominik Mysterio



There is no way WWE isn't getting Danhausen on this card. Mysterio has somehow become the final boss of the Judgement Day, and this will be the climax of this feud.



We also expect some sort of crazy stipulation in this match. Perhaps there is $100,000 on a pole, or someone is locked in a shark cage. Anything is possible when it comes to Danhausen.



Bayley vs Lyra Valkyria: Street Fight



The finish of Bayley and Valkyria's match at Saturday Night's Main Event sets this up for some sort of No DQ match. We went with a Street Fight, but any No DQ stipulation works.



Paige vs Nikki Bella



We are taking a big swing here. This could simply be another tag match with Fatal Influence. However, we are predicting that Nikki returns before SummerSlam and turns on Paige, setting up a match between the two legends. There is a chance a turn comes at the SummerSlam event, setting up a future feud and saving Nikki as a big surprise.





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