WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 2 Predictions & Fantasy Booking: Roman Reigns Defends While Danhausen Climbs A Pole

WWE SummerSlam 2026 will be taking place this weekend in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is a two-night event, with the second night taking place on Sunday, August 2 at 6:00 PM EST. We will be focusing on Night 2 here.



Currently, both nights will feature six matches; however, that could still change with one more episode of Smackdown on this upcoming Friday. This will be WWE's biggest event of the summer for WWE fantasy owners. There will be plenty of fantasy points racked up with all the championship matches and stipulations on the card.



WWE announces the SummerSlam card for Sunday



- Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship



- Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Chelsea Green vs. TBD in a Ladder Match for the Interim WWE Women’s Championship



- Finn Balor vs.… pic.twitter.com/oF05K8J3P2 — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) July 27, 2026

This is going to be a fun night for WWE fans and fantasy owners. Let's jump into our predictions and fantasy booking for Night 2 of SummerSlam 2026.



WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 2 Predictions And Fantasy Booking



Penta (c) vs Chad Gable: Intercontinental Championship



This match is the culmination of a story that WWE has been telling for well beyond a year at this point with Gable. From his issues with Luchadores to his El Grande Americano gimmick, to this moment at SummerSlam.



There is only one realistic outcome of this match because this is Gable's story. We don't expect anything more than a straight-up wrestling match between these two fantastic wrestlers with Gable leaving SummerSlam with his first Intercontinental Championship.



Winner: Chad Gable By Submission



Trick Williams (c) vs Baron Corbin: United States Championship



Trick Williams poses on the turnbuckle before a match during the WWE Road to WrestleMania show, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's a shame that Carmelo Hayes isn't in this match. As good as Corbin is, this should have been Trick vs Melo 1-on-1 for the title. Nevertheless, this is what we get, so hopefully it's a good one.



This feud is built to further raise the stock of Trick, and there is almost no shot that he loses this match. However, they could use this match to build something much more interesting.



Carmelo Hayes could get involved and cost Corbin the win, which could eventually lead to a new faction of the Trick Melo Gang. There has to be a reason that they keep avoiding the obvious money match of Trick vs Melo, and this could be the reason.



We get the seeds planted for the reconciliation of the Trick Melo Gang from NXT, which, a long way down the line, will culminate in a battle between the two, potentially on the grandest stage of them all.



Winner: Trick Williams by Pinfall



Danhausen vs Dominik Mysterio: Human Monie$ On A Pole Match



Of course, with a Danhausen match, you will have a ton of shenanigans that will lead to an unreasonable amount of fantasy points due to all types of nonsense. Nothing is off the table in a Human Monie$ on a Pole match.



WWE will surely continue to lean into the absurd with Danhausen, as they should, and we will probably be getting mini-hausens, Miz and Kit zombies, and who knows what else. While it's difficult to predict what hijinks will ensue during the match, we are confident in the finish of this match.



In a Human Monie$ on a Pole match, there will be a pole coming out of one of the four corner posts, which one of the participants will have to climb to get the bag with the $100,000 Danhausen stole from Dominik. This match will inevitably end when Dominik, seemingly having the match won, climbs to grab the money and gets hit with pyro out of the corner after Danhausen curses him. Danhausen or one of his minions will then retrieve the money for the victory. It would not shock us if the mini-hausens stack on top of each other to get the bag or something crazy like that.



Winner: Danhausen



Finn Balor vs Sami Zayn: WWE Undisputed Championship No. 1 Contenders Match



Sami Zayn fires up during his match during the WWE Road to WrestleMania show, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The crowd is going to be fully behind Balor in this match, perhaps more than anyone on this card. There are going to be moments that you truly believe that Balor is going to win, but he's going to break your heart.



Balor is in this match to build more heat for Zayn, who is going to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in this match with some sort of underhanded tactics. The WWE has done a fantastic job with this methodical heel turn for Sami, and this is going to be what turns him into one of the top heels on Smackdown. He will come out of SummerSlam as the No. 1 contender and begin a feud with the winner of the Punk vs Cody match on Night 1, which I believe will be CM Punk.



Winner: Sami Zayn by Pinfall



Charlotte Flair vs Jade Cargill vs Tiffany Stratton vs Chelsea Green vs TBD: Five Women Interim WWE Women’s Championship Ladder Match



This is by far the toughest match to predict on this card. The last entrant is supposed to be the winner of Giulia vs Lash Legend on Friday. Regardless of who the fifth woman is, we don't think either of them will win this match. We are still open to the idea that there is some sort of swerve and there is a different fifth woman inserted into this match.



Nevertheless, we will focus on who is actually in the match at this point. Any of these four women can win this match. This match seemed like it was supposed to be Charlotte vs Jade before the injury to Rhea Ripley, which threw out all the plans for this whole division. A heel Jade Cargill winning this match to take on a returning Rhea Ripley makes the most sense, but we believe Charlotte and Jade will ultimately take each other out, costing both of them a shot at the title.



Then you have Tiffy and Chelsea. We expect Blake Monroe to get involved in this match, costing Tiffy the title, and setting off a feud for Tiffy's US title. That leaves Chelsea Green to climb the ladder and become the Interim title with a shocked look on her face. The crowd will go absolutely nuts for this outcome.



Winner: Chelsea Green



Roman Reigns (c) vs Seth Rollins: World Heavyweight Championship



Roman Reigns celebrates during the 2022 WWE SummerSlam Saturday July 30, 2022 at Nissasn Stadium; Nashville, TN, USA; Mandatory Credit: Alan Poizner-The Tennessean Entertainment Wwe Summerslam | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This match and entire title reign are telling the story of Roman exercising his demons from the past. When predicting the WWE, it's important to always remember that Roman is the main character. Everything revolves around him, and they are almost always telling his story.



We are going to see Roman tell the Bloodline not to get involved in this match. At the end of this match, Roman is going to be presented with an opportunity to blast Seth Rollins in the back with a chair. The same way that cost him the match against Seth at the Royal Rumble, the same way that cost him against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, and the same way that just cost him on Monday Night Raw, but this time he resists. He finally overcomes his hatred for what Seth did to him in the Shield, drops the chair, and hits him with a Superman punch and a spear to win this match clean in the middle of the ring.



Winner: Roman Reigns by Pinfall

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