WWE Sunday Night's Main Event Predictions And Fantasy Booking: Randy Orton Looks To Take Out Cody Rhodes

WWE's Sunday Night's Main Event is set to take place on Sunday, September 6 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia at 8 PM EST and can be streamed live on Peacock. As of now, there are only four matches officially listed on the card, although there have been some rumors that Blake Monroe could make her debut on the show. We still have one episode of Smackdown left, and another match could be added.



We are going to break down, predict, and fantasy book this entire card. This doesn't seem to be a great card for WWE fantasy, but there should still be key matches. This show will likely be a jumping-off point to help lead us to their much larger Money In The Bank Event in October.



WWE Sunday Night's Main Event Predictions & Fantasy Booking

Charlotte Flair enters the Women’s Royal Ruble match during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Tatum Paxley vs Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab: Six-Woman Tag Match



This is a match that will likely be utilized to push forward a story surrounding Flair, Bliss, and Paxley. Jade and her crew need a win here, and we expect them to get it when Tatum does something that costs the team the match.



The most likely scenario would see Cargill pinning Flair, causing tension between Flair and Paxley moving forward. That will likely be the story taking us to Money In The Bank.



Winner: Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab By Pinfall



Lil Yachty vs Baron Corbin: If Lil Yachty Survives Five Minutes, Trick Williams Gets An Immediate US Title Shot



Trick Williams poses on the turnbuckle before a match during the WWE Road to WrestleMania show, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, in United Supermarkets Arena at Lubbock. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This "match" is going to be filled with nonsense, but it could ultimately result in the only championship match of the night, so it could be the biggest match of the night for fantasy. We fully expect that Lil Boat survives the five minutes. If he didn't, what would the point of this even be?



We will likely get Yachty running away, then eventually looking like he's mounting some offense utilizing sneaky tactics before getting laid out by Corbin. Corbin will then beat him down mercilessly for the remainder of the match. However, his arrogance will get the best of him as he opts not to end the match in favor of the destruction of the rapper.



Ultimately, Yachty will just barely survive. Maybe his leg will be under the ring rope for the final cover or something like that.



Trick's music will hit, and Corbin look on in disbelief. This will result in Williams winning back his furry white US Championship. Yachty will likely get some revenge either helping Trick get the win, or by taunting Corbin after the bitter loss.



Winner: Lil Yachty By Survival Resulting In Trick Williams Pinfall Victory: New US Champion



Oba Femi vs Bron Breakker



Oba Femi is introduced during WWE Friday Night SmackDown at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Friday, July 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The only way we get to clean finish in this match is if Oba just beats Breakker, but we don't think it goes that way. It would be great for Femi, however, it would be devastating for Breakker's character and momentum. We doubt they sacrifice him like that just to further build Femi.



What's more likely is that Bronson Reed makes his return and attacks Femi, helping Breakker get somewhat of an empty victory. This is where it gets interesting, though. After helping Bron get the win, Reed goes into the ring to celebrate with Breakker but destroys him. This could even make him the next Paul Heyman guy, but we aren't ready to commit to that just yet.



Ultimately, we have to either get a non-finish or a Breakker win by nefarious means, we are going with the latter.



Winner: Bron Breakker By Pinfall



Randy Orton vs Cody Rhodes



Cody Rhodes stands on the ropes after he was introduced during WWE Friday Night SmackDown at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Friday, July 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This match is the toughest one to fantasy book or predict because it can go either way. The story they are telling is one of Cody believing that he is able to go to a dark place and be able to get as brutal as Orton. Essentially the same story they have been telling going back to his feuds with AJ Styles and John Cena. There's never anything new with Cody, but at least this time, the two have a lot of history and lore with each other.



So, either Cody does do would ever villainous thing he has to do to get the win, or he doesn't and Orton does what he has to do and puts Cody away. It may be wishful thinking, but the far more interesting story would be Cody losing and beginning to spiral. He has been making hints pointing to a potential partnership with Heyman, which would be intriguing.



We are going to go with Orton getting the win here, but it's by far the least amount of confidence we have in any of the four matches on this card.



Winner: Randy Orton By Pinfall

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