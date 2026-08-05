WWE Superstars Fantasy Risers And Fallers: Kevin Owens Is Back In The Title Picture While A Former Champ Fades

We are now past SummerSlam, and there isn't another true WWE PLE until Money in the Bank in October. That's a long way away, and we are in for an interesting stretch between now and then. These are some of the fantasy WWE stars who are either on the rise or falling at the moment, and their fantasy outlook for the immediate future.

Risers

Kevin Owens

KO made his shock return at SummerSlam and became the No. 1 contender in his first game back. He went from a complete non-factor sidelined from WWE to being in line for a title shot with CM Punk. Nothing is more valuable than winning one of the World Titles.

It will be interesting to see if WWE actually pulls the trigger and puts the belt on him. There is a strong chance that they instead use this to kick off a feud with Sami Zayn, but going from on the shelf to a title shot is a huge boost in his value.

LA Knight

After Monday Night Raw, Knight is clearly entering a program with Roman Reigns. That means we are going to see him in a ton of matches and run-ins with the Bloodline. That is a great way to pile up fantasy points. Then of course, there is also the eventual title shot with Roman. Unfortunately, we may have to wait until the Money in the Bank PLE in October, but there should still be plenty of opportunities to produce fantasy value between now and then.

Solo Sikoa

Solo is suddenly one of the most over acts in WWE. The two best ways to lock in fantasy value in WWE right now are being involved with the Bloodline or Danhausen. With Sikoa still entrenched in the Bloodline story and being featured on both shows with a ton of run-ins and mentions, we expect him to continue to thrive after SummerSlam and well into the Fall.

Fallers

Carmelo Hayes

We are hoping that Melo starts a feud with Baron Corbin now that he has won the United States Championship off of Trick Williams, who we expect to move up the card rather than chase a rematch, but who knows with Melo. Every time he gets built up for a big title match, they overlook him. He was dropped from both the WrestleMania and SummerSlam card seemingly for no good reason. At this point, we are taking a believe it when we'll see it approach.

The Miz

It seems like they have dropped the zombie Miz and Kit Wilson angles from the Danhausen story. If he starts popping back up on TV, he should have plenty of fantasy value. Unfortunately, we don't know when or if that will happen.

JD McDonagh

McDonagh has been fantasy gold during the Judgement Day's feud with Danhausen. However, we are expecting that the Human Monie$ on a Pole match at SummerSlam between Danhausen and Dominik Mysterio will be the culmination of that story. This could revert McDonagh back into a background character without all the value of the Danhausen shenanigans.



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