Zay Flowers Headlines 4 ESPN Fantasy Football Draft-Day Values for 2026

Sometimes, a fantasy platform just flat-out misses on a player’s potential.

Outdated projections, crowded depth charts, and unseen breakout potential can easily cause players to be overlooked, despite having all the talent to outperform their draft position. ESPN’s ADP is no exception, with several players slipping well below where they’re typically selected. If researched correctly, taking advantage of the misshaped market could be a one-way ticket to a championship roster.

Here are the best ESPN fantasy values to target before the rest of your league catches up.

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) warms up before a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tee Higgins (#49 ESPN ADP, #30 ECR ) has been a mainstay in Cincinnati’s offensive plans for years now. 2026 will be no different.

Higgins finished as WR15 in PPR leagues last season, despite playing just 15 games and catching passes from three different starting quarterbacks. He turned nearly 100 targets into 59 receptions for 846 receiving yards while tying for second in the NFL with 11 receiving touchdowns. Thus, his ESPN ADP at nearly 50 is somewhat baffling.

Cincinnati made no major changes to its offensive layout heading into 2026, meaning that Higgins shouldn’t have any fantasy deterrents in the passing game. And with starting QB Joe Burrow expected to return at full strength, it would not come as a shock if he followed up his 2025 with another top-20 finish.

Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) gestures after a catch against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, Mike Evans (#76 ESPN ADP, #51 ECR ) had his first true injury-plagued season and is now 32 years old. Still, it’s hard to ignore his 11-year pedigree.

Evans started just 8 games in 2025 due to multiple injuries and saw career lows in targets, receptions, and receiving yards as a result. However, when he was on the field, he still commanded the lion’s share of Tampa Bay’s receiving attention. Evans averaged nearly 8 targets per game despite his limited participation last season, proving the future Hall of Famer still has plenty left in the tank.

Now in San Francisco, Evans is the 49ers' undisputed WR1. And because of such, he will almost certainly command a strong number of targets yet again. For an offense like San Francisco’s, this could be a goldmine. Brock Purdy had an incredible 16-to-zero interception ratio in the red zone in 2025, and Mac Jones was just as efficient with a ratio of 11-to-zero. With Evans being a nuclear end zone threat, this is a match made in heaven.

If Evans becomes the newest focal point of this attack as expected, he could quickly outperform his ESPN ADP of 76.

Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) waves to fans after the victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zay Flowers (#38 ESPN ADP, #29 ECR ) has steadily increased his production in Baltimore’s offense over the years, and it would come as no surprise if that trend continued in 2026.

Flowers set career-highs in targets (118), receptions (86), and receiving yards (1,211) last season while also matching his previous high of five touchdowns. He has improved in each of these metrics every season, proving that his growth has been far from a fluke. The continued expansion of his role, combined with his explosive playmaking ability, gives Flowers a great opportunity to outperform his ADP this year.

Another factor working in Flowers’ favor is the potential for an increased target share this season. With Isaiah Likely, DeAndre Hopkins, and Charlie Kolar all leaving the city, Baltimore’s receiving corps has opened the door for Flowers to take on an even larger role in the offense.

As the Ravens’ top returning wideout, he should have more than enough opportunities to continue building his production.

Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (85) celebrates his touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tucker Kraft (#101 ESPN ADP, #65 ECR ) singlehandedly keeps Green Bay’s receiving woes at bay.

Kraft played just eight games in 2025, yet still made a significant leap from 9.6 to 14.7 fantasy points per game. His best performance came in Week 8 against Pittsburgh, where he logged 9 catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns for an astounding 33.3 fantasy point finish. As for 2026, this production is only likely to increase.

The Packers lost two notable pass-catchers this offseason, with Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks both transitioning to new teams. That opens up a significant opportunity for Kraft to become an even larger focal point of Green Bay’s passing attack. And considering he finished as PPR’s TE10 in his last fully healthy season, he has the potential to quickly emerge as one of the biggest breakout candidates at tight end.

Don’t overlook Kraft in your draft this season.