2025 Deep Sleeper Running Backs Include Jordan Mason And Dallas Cowboys Rookie
These five underrated running backs—including Jordan Mason and a Cowboys rookie—are ranked outside the top 36 but offer massive fantasy football upside in 2025.
Every fantasy football season, there are players who fall through the cracks in our rankings. Players who get overlooked who far exceed their preseason expectations. These are the running backs who are going to far outperform their current rankings. Every one of these rushers is currently ranked outside of the top 36 in ECR, and is currently being viewed as less than an RB3 in 0.5 PPR scoring format.
