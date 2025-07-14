Fantasy Sports

2025 Deep Sleeper Running Backs Include Jordan Mason And Dallas Cowboys Rookie

These five underrated running backs—including Jordan Mason and a Cowboys rookie—are ranked outside the top 36 but offer massive fantasy football upside in 2025.

Mark Morales-Smith

Former San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium.
Former San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:
Prev
2 of 6
Next
Jordan Maso
Former San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

ECR: 38

The Vikings brought in Mason because they need a secondary back to pair with an aging Aaron Jones. You can make a strong case that Mason is the better back at this point in their careers. Injuries have always been the issue with the impressive back. Through his three-year career, he's averaging an outstanding 5.3 yards per carry on 236 carries. This is going to be a split-back system to preserve both rushers. It's what Minnesota wanted to do in 2024, but couldn't find a decent second option to Jones. Mason could very well lead the backfield in early-down touches as well as handle the bulk of the goal-line work. There is no reason he should be falling out of the RB3 range behind guys like Travis Etienne and Javonte Williams.   

Published |Modified
Mark Morales-Smith
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.

Home/NFL