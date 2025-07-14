2025 Deep Sleeper Running Backs Include Jordan Mason And Dallas Cowboys Rookie
These five underrated running backs—including Jordan Mason and a Cowboys rookie—are ranked outside the top 36 but offer massive fantasy football upside in 2025.
Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings
ECR: 38
The Vikings brought in Mason because they need a secondary back to pair with an aging Aaron Jones. You can make a strong case that Mason is the better back at this point in their careers. Injuries have always been the issue with the impressive back. Through his three-year career, he's averaging an outstanding 5.3 yards per carry on 236 carries. This is going to be a split-back system to preserve both rushers. It's what Minnesota wanted to do in 2024, but couldn't find a decent second option to Jones. Mason could very well lead the backfield in early-down touches as well as handle the bulk of the goal-line work. There is no reason he should be falling out of the RB3 range behind guys like Travis Etienne and Javonte Williams.
