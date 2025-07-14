2025 Deep Sleeper Running Backs Include Jordan Mason And Dallas Cowboys Rookie
These five underrated running backs—including Jordan Mason and a Cowboys rookie—are ranked outside the top 36 but offer massive fantasy football upside in 2025.
Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ers
ECR: 46
It's always smart to invest in a 49ers backup running back, especially after what we saw out of the oft-injured Christian McCaffrey last season. This is a position that consistently produces fantasy value no matter who they put back there, and Guerendo is a very talented young running back. With CMC coming off both a calf/Achilles and PCL injury, there is little reason not to be weary of him missing time again this season. Guerendo showed explosiveness last year, averaging 5.0 yards per carry and scoring four touchdowns on his 84 attempts.
