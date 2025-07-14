Fantasy Sports

2025 Deep Sleeper Running Backs Include Jordan Mason And Dallas Cowboys Rookie

These five underrated running backs—including Jordan Mason and a Cowboys rookie—are ranked outside the top 36 but offer massive fantasy football upside in 2025.

Mark Morales-Smith

Former San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium.
Former San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Isaac Guerend
San Francisco 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo (31) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ers

ECR: 46

It's always smart to invest in a 49ers backup running back, especially after what we saw out of the oft-injured Christian McCaffrey last season. This is a position that consistently produces fantasy value no matter who they put back there, and Guerendo is a very talented young running back. With CMC coming off both a calf/Achilles and PCL injury, there is little reason not to be weary of him missing time again this season. Guerendo showed explosiveness last year, averaging 5.0 yards per carry and scoring four touchdowns on his 84 attempts. 

Published |Modified
Mark Morales-Smith
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.

