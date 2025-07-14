2025 Deep Sleeper Running Backs Include Jordan Mason And Dallas Cowboys Rookie
These five underrated running backs—including Jordan Mason and a Cowboys rookie—are ranked outside the top 36 but offer massive fantasy football upside in 2025.
4 of 6
JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos
ECR: 49
Everyone is dying to get a Sean Payton running back, and Dobbins could very well see the bulk of the early-down carries in Denver. RJ Harvey is not the stud prospect that everyone is making him out to be. Could Harvey ultimately win the job? Sure. However, he's far from locked in ahead of Dobbins, who is coming off a solid season in Los Angeles in a season in which he was coming off of a serious injury. Last season, Dobbins averaged 4.6 yards per carry and totaled 905 yards in 13 games while scoring nine TDs. He added 32 receptions for 153 yards. The snap share between Dobbins and Harvey will be much closer than fantasy owners are hoping for.
Published |Modified