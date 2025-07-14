2025 Deep Sleeper Running Backs Include Jordan Mason And Dallas Cowboys Rookie
These five underrated running backs—including Jordan Mason and a Cowboys rookie—are ranked outside the top 36 but offer massive fantasy football upside in 2025.
5 of 6
Jaydon Blue, Dallas Cowboys
ECR: 51
This is simply a matter of Blue having a strong potential of being the Cowboys' RB1 this season. Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders are awful, so why not invest in the rookie late in your drafts? Blue isn't a great prospect, and the Cowboys' line isn't what it used to be; nevertheless, his best trait is not being Williams or Sanders. With Ceedee Lamb and George Pickens on the outside, there should be some room for someone to run in this offense. Why not Blue?
Published |Modified