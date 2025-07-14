Fantasy Sports

2025 Deep Sleeper Running Backs Include Jordan Mason And Dallas Cowboys Rookie

These five underrated running backs—including Jordan Mason and a Cowboys rookie—are ranked outside the top 36 but offer massive fantasy football upside in 2025.

Mark Morales-Smith

Former San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium.
Former San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Jaydon Blu
Texas running back Jaydon Blue (RB03) talks to the press during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images

Jaydon Blue, Dallas Cowboys

ECR: 51

This is simply a matter of Blue having a strong potential of being the Cowboys' RB1 this season. Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders are awful, so why not invest in the rookie late in your drafts? Blue isn't a great prospect, and the Cowboys' line isn't what it used to be; nevertheless, his best trait is not being Williams or Sanders. With Ceedee Lamb and George Pickens on the outside, there should be some room for someone to run in this offense. Why not Blue? 

Mark Morales-Smith
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.

