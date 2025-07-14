Fantasy Sports

2025 Deep Sleeper Running Backs Include Jordan Mason And Dallas Cowboys Rookie

These five underrated running backs—including Jordan Mason and a Cowboys rookie—are ranked outside the top 36 but offer massive fantasy football upside in 2025.

Mark Morales-Smith

Former San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium.
Former San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:
Prev
6 of 6
Next
Bhayshul Tute
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs the ball during the 10th organized team activity at Miller Electric Center Wednesday, June 4, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars

ECR: 53

This is a similar situation to Blue in Dallas, except Tuten is a better prospect and far more explosive than anyone else the Jags have. The rookie should take over as the lead back at some point in Jacksonville this season, eventually splitting time with Tank Bigsby. We don't need to see any more out of Travis Etienne to know that he's not very good. You may have to be patient with Tuten this season, but he will pay off for you in the long run if you snag him late in your drafts.  

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Mark Morales-Smith
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.

Home/NFL