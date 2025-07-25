2025 Fantasy Football: Drake London, Jayden Daniels Headline 5 Must-Draft Players
The time has come. With NFL training camp underway, it's not too early to start mapping out your fantasy football plans for the 2025 season.
The first game of the season is less than six weeks away when the Cowboys head to Philadelphia to take on the defending champion Eagles.
Let's take a look at five must draft players heading into fantasy football season.
Quarterback - Jayden Daniels
Jayden Daniels shined in his rookie season...cool, calm and collected. Daniels led the Commanders all the way to the NFC Championship Game, where they fell to the Eagles. Assuming Terry McLaurin ends up showing up to training camp and gets a new contract, Daniels is prime for a massive sophomore season.
The 24-year-old phenom now has Deebo Samuel at his disposal. That combo is a scary thought for opposing defenses with the dynamic playmaking abilities of the ex-49er gadget receiver. The Commanders also added a depth receiver in Michael Gallup.
Daniels ranked second in fantasy amongst QBs with 23.7 fantasy points per game in the games he played more than 50% of the snaps. Adding Samuel in the fold could make Daniels dangerous in reverse plays as well. The kid is a winner and a must draft.
Running Back - Christian McCaffrey
It feels like a lot of the football world is doubting Christian McCaffrey coming into the 2025 season as he battled numerous injuries last year. It feels like he will use that as a chip on his shoulder for a monster year. With both Deebo Samuel and Jordan Mason finding new homes, McCaffrey is prime for a monster fantasy season.
Without the reverse and Samuel's abilities to also be a running back, McCaffrey is going to get a ton of touches. He's a high-risk, high-reward type of player coming into this season that won't just get a ton of carries, but plenty of receptions. McCaffrey will be a PPR-dream for owners.
Wide Receiver - Drake London
With Michael Penix Jr. taking over full-time now as the Week 1 starting QB, Drake London is salivating. When Penix Jr. took over as QB last season for the final three games, London absorbed a whopping 39 targets, finishing with 22 receptions, 352 yards and two touchdowns.
London has 12 indoor games, meaning weather won't play much of a factor for the Falcons offense this season. The Penix Jr.-London pairing could put up massive numbers, making London a must-have by the second round.
Tight End - George Kittle
With Deebo Samuel not in the picture, expect Brock Purdy to find George Kittle more than usual. Kittle finished last year as TE1 in fantasy points per game. There's a lot of uncertainty in the rest of the 49ers pass game, meaning Kittle could end up leading the NFL in targets amongst tight ends. Assuming he stays healthy, Kittle is a safe bet to be a top three TE in fantas.
Defense - Pittsburgh Steelers
The key to the Steelers defense will be Aaron Rodgers not turning the ball over and making sure they stay fresh. But with the additions of Darius Slay and Jalen Ramsey to their secondary, the Steelers look to be better than last year.
The Steelers D/ST was 4th in fantasy last season and were tied for the league lead in turnovers. Having Slay and Ramsey join Joey Porter Jr. could lead to another massive season in turnovers for this defense.