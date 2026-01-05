2025 Fantasy Football’s Biggest League Winners, Led by Trevor Lawrence

In fantasy football, success isn’t just about drafting the biggest names; it’s about finding players who outperform their Average Draft Position (ADP) and become true league winners. While ADP gives us a snapshot of how players are valued heading into the season, the real fantasy champions are those who deliver production far above where they were drafted, giving savvy managers a decisive edge.

The 2025 season was filled with standout performances from players who either validated their ADP or became massive steals for those who trusted their upside. From quarterbacks who exceeded expectations to running backs and wide receivers who delivered top-tier production at bargain draft spots, and tight ends who outpaced their draft cost, identifying these league winners helped many fantasy teams rise above the competition. Evaluating players through the lens of ADP versus actual output reveals who truly won and who provided the best value at every position.

QB Trevor Lawrence: Preseason ADP QB 20, Overall 138

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates with fans after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence exceeded all fantasy expectations this season. Under rookie head coach Liam Coen, Lawrence led his team to a 13–4 record and an AFC South title. He threw for 4,007 yards, marking the third time in his career to surpass 4,000, and set a personal best with 29 touchdown passes against 12 interceptions. Lawrence also added career highs in rushing with 359 yards and 9 touchdowns, showcasing his dual-threat ability.

His performance translated to fantasy dominance, finishing as the fourth-ranked quarterback and the 10th-highest scorer overall across all positions. He averaged 19.9 fantasy points per game for a total of 338.2 points. Lawrence also carried fantasy managers in the playoffs, averaging over 30 points per game from Weeks 15–18, highlighted by a standout Week 15 performance against the New York Jets, where he threw for 330 yards and accounted for 6 total touchdowns.

RB James Cook III : Preseason ADP RB 13, Overall 28

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs for a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

James Cook put together a career year, establishing himself as one of the NFL’s premier running backs. He led the league in rushing with 309 carries for 1,621 yards, averaging an impressive 5.2 yards per carry, and added 12 rushing touchdowns. Beyond the raw numbers, Cook’s consistency and explosiveness made him a matchup nightmare for defenses, thriving both between the tackles and in open space.

Cook’s dominance translated directly to fantasy football. He finished as the 6th-ranked running back and 18th overall across all positions, averaging 17.8 fantasy points per game for a total of 302.2 points. He also produced in the fantasy playoffs, scoring 31.1 points in Week 15 and 26.4 points in Week 16. With his ability to contribute both on the ground and in the passing game, Cook proved a reliable weekly option, and his volume and efficiency cemented him as a top-tier fantasy asset in 2025.

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Preseason ADP WR 14, Overall 33

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates after a touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Jaxon Smith-Njigba had one of the greatest receiving seasons in NFL history. He finished with 119 catches for 1,793 yards, the 8th-most in a single season all-time, and added 10 touchdowns. Alongside quarterback Sam Darnold, who also had a career year, Smith-Njigba helped lead the Seahawks to one of the league’s top offenses and the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 14–3 record.

His performance exceeded fantasy expectations, as he finished as the second-ranked wide receiver and the 7th-highest scorer across all positions, averaging 21.2 fantasy points per game for a total of 359.9 points. Smith-Njigba continued his dominance in the fantasy playoffs, averaging over 18 points per game from Weeks 15–18, delivering when it mattered most.

TE Harold Fannin Jr: Preseason ADP TE 30, Overall 259

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) catches a pass for a first down against Tennessee Titans linebacker Cody Barton (50) during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Harold Fannin Jr. emerged as a rookie revelation for the Cleveland Browns this season. Drafted in the third round, he entered the year with modest expectations, especially with established tight end David Njoku on the roster. Fannin quickly proved himself, finishing with 72 catches for 731 yards and six total touchdowns, leading the team in receiving yards over veterans like Jerry Jeudy (602 yards) and David Njoku (293 yards).

His performance is even more impressive considering the Browns’ offensive struggles. The team ranked second-worst in points per game (16.4) and third-worst in yards per game (262.1), ahead of only the Raiders and Titans in each category. Despite these challenges, Fannin consistently produced, demonstrating reliability and playmaking ability week after week.

In fantasy football, Fannin’s breakout season translated to a TE6 finish and 78th overall across all positions, averaging 11.7 fantasy points per game and totaling 186.4 points. He also delivered in the fantasy playoffs, averaging over 14 points per game from Weeks 15–17, before being held out of Week 18 with an injury. For a rookie on one of the league’s least productive offenses, Fannin’s contributions were both impressive and unexpected.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News