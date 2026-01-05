Fantasy Football Playoff Quarterback Rankings: Draft Drake Maye, Not Bryce Young

The NFL Playoffs are all set and ready to roll this weekend. Many people may partake in Fantasy Football Leagues for the Playoffs. Even if not, you may partake in DFS. Either way, it is smart to analyze the Quarterback Rankings and ensure you make the best decisions towards victory. Today, we show you the Quarterback Rankings 1-14, based on projected games to be played, strength of defensive opponents, and average fantasy output. I will warn you — it may not go the way you think...

1. Drake Maye, NE

Drake Maye's final 2025 stat line 🔥



4,394 passing yards

31 passing TDs

8 INTs

450 rushing yards

4 rushing TDs pic.twitter.com/kGgv0FqzQQ — NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2026

The possible MVP winner is our QB1 in the Playoffs. We project the Patriots to play as many games as any team (2.2), despite being less likely than a few to get to the Super Bowl. The benefit as the #2 seed, facing a soft opponent and maintaining (2) games of home field.

2. Matthew Stafford, LAR

Our other possible MVP winner is the QB2. The Rams, despite being a Wild Card team, project for (2.1) games to be played. When we break down these playoff ranking, factors such as games played matter more than most as defenses across multiple games will even out to not vary all that much in strength of defense played. They should stroll past the Panthers to start.

3. Trevor Lawrence, JAX

Trevor Lawrence officially pulls off the greatest QB single season in Jacksonville Jaguars history & solidifies himself as a top 5 QB in the NFL.



38 TD’s

12 INT’s

4365 Yard’s

13-4 Record



HIM 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nzWMd2wHYQ — Yard Line Yoda (@YardLineYoda) January 4, 2026

My sleeper team is for sure the Jacksonville Jaguars. They have the #1 Home Field Advantage to-date, believe it or not. We project the Jaguars to beat the Bills and play (2.1) total games. I really think that they can beat the Patriots if that matchup plays out. Not to mention, it is a softer defensive matchup to-average.

4. Caleb Williams, CHI

He is more risky, but the reward outweighs the risk. The Bears are favored to defeat the Packers. I do think they could outlast an Eagles team at home, or whoever else they may face. Even in one game played, Williams could outscore a few players.

5. CJ Stroud, HOU

My other sleeper team in the Houston Texans. Defense wins Championships and they have the best one. I fully expect Stroud to beat Pittsburgh this week and threaten the Broncos or Patriots. His path lets him rank ahead of the tougher path of Josh Allen and Brock Purdy.

6. Brock Purdy, SF

We now find some value outside of the Top-5. If you love to gamble, wait for late in your Playoff Fantasy Football Drafts. I am lower than consensus on Purdy, but he upside is definitely QB1 given the 49ers #1 Ranked Offense.

7. Josh Allen, BUF

To be fair, most of these Quarterbacks rank very thinly from one to the other. I do not mind drafting Allen higher than QB6 in drafts, but our precise projections land him here with a very tough game versus the Jaguars and, if they advance, another tough one on the road, no matter who it becomes.

8. Bo Nix, DEN

The Broncos are among the softest #1 seeds in years. They are great, and they have a great home field advantage. However, they are very beat-able as the FPI 11th Best Team in the NFL. Nix is also on the lower-end on Quarterback Points per Game (17.9).

9. Jalen Hurts, PHI

The Eagles project to play (1.7) total games. However, the Eagles have a high-ceiling with their elite defense. If Hurts and this offense cliques at the right time, they could go all the way.

10. Sam Darnold, SEA

The Seahawks project as the likeliest Super Bowl team, playing (2.2) games, per our projection. However, Darnold is 2nd lowest among playoff Quarterbacks in Points per Game (13.8). In a very competitive postseason, I would fade Darnold, despite their probabilities.

11. Justin Herbert, LAC

He is a #7 seed, traveling 3,000 miles to the cold of the Northeast. If if Herbert wins, he will then travel a Mile High to Denver. The odds that he wins those two games are spread very thin.

12. Jordan Love, GB

If the Packers were a 1-3 seed, Love would be ranked much higher. However, he falls victim to a 7 seed. Surely, he can defeat the Bears. However, I am not confident in their ability to win in Seattle. Love actually averages just (15.7) Points per Game, 4th lowest among playoff Quarterbacks.

13. Aaron Rodgers, PIT

It would be an amazing story to see Rodgers go on a run. I could even see it happen given the football that the Steelers have played over the last month. However, they are the 2nd lowest FPI ranked team in the Playoffs (Panthers), and Rodgers is 3rd lowest in Points per Game among these (14) Quarterbacks.

14. Bryce Young, CAR

He is the consensus worst Quarterbacks in the Playoffs, on the consensus worst team. The Panthers are the FPI 25th Ranked Team in the NFL. I would be shocked if they beat the Rams. You never know, but he projects the least amount of games played as the worst Quarterback.

