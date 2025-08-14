2025 Fantasy Football: DJ Moore Outlook, Projections, And Ranking
DJ Moore enters the 2025 season coming off a career year in receptions, yards, and touchdowns, and now gets a full season in rhythm with Caleb Williams at quarterback. With a new-look Bears offense and a proven ability to deliver WR1 numbers down the stretch, Moore has the ceiling to crack the top 10 at his position.
DJ Moore, Chicago Bears
Moore stumbled out of the gate in 2022 due to his lack of rhythm with Baker Mayfield. Six weeks into the season, he only had 20 catches for 204 yards and one touchdown on 44 targets. A switch at quarterback led to two productive games (7/69/1 and 6/152/1), followed by three more empty showings (2/24, 4/29, and 3/24). Moore played well in four (4/103/1, 5/73/1, 5/83/1, and 6/117/1) of his final six contests, helping fantasy teams when league championships were on the line. He failed to catch a pass in Week 14 while ending the year on a down note (1/10).
In his first season with Chicago, Moore posted an excellent run from Week 2 to Week 5 (6/104, 3/41/1, 8/131/1, and 8/230/3). The Bears struggled to get rolling over the following five games (25/262/0 on 37 targets – 10.26 FPPG in PPR formats). His star rose again in four (7/96/1, 11/114, 6/88/2, and 9/159/1) of his final seven contests while playing through an ankle issue in December. He had double-digit targets in four games and six chances or fewer in six other matchups.
In the end, Moore set career highs in catches (96), receiving yards (1,364), and touchdowns (9) with the second-most targets (136) in his six years in the NFL. He finished sixth in fantasy points (287.50) for wide receivers in PPR formats.
Chicago looked for Moore 140 times last season, but he lost his explosiveness (9.9 yards per catch – 14.1 in 2022 and 14.2 in 2023). On the positive side, Moore had the most catches (98) of his career. He gained more than 100 yards in two matchups (5/102/2 and 7/106/1).
Over his final eight games, the Bears’ top wideout had seven catches or more in seven contests, resulting in him averaging 17.32 fantasy points per game. Moore ranked 16th in wide receiver scoring (239.70 fantasy points) in PPR formats.
DJ Moore 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
On the surface, Moore feels like a player to fade, but a new offense and a second year of development for Caleb Williams invite more exciting games and overall production. He ranks 21st at wide receiver this summer. Moore is on a path to catch over 100 balls with 1,300 yards and a reasonable floor in scoring, suggesting a top 10 wideout in 2025.
Moore is currently the WR16 according to our 2025 PPR Projections.